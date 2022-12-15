Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

The singer made this disclosure in an interview with Cool FM; he said he likes to attend events with Starr because of the energy and vibes she brings to every occasion.

According to him, he was unable to go to social gatherings or events without her at one point in his career.

“Ayra is a vibe. There are a lot of times… It got to a point where I just could not go out to parties without Ayra. She is a vibe and she has ginger,” he said.

The 'Calm Down' singer added that he has a cool relationship with all the new artists on the record label.

In his words, "Even Boy Spyce, Bayanni, we just bond on different levels. Like Bayanni, I feel like me and Bayanni really bond in the studio, sharing ideas is really amazing."

Recently, Rema was reported to be the latest owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

The 22-year-old music star reportedly bought the exotic car for N100 million from a car dealership in Lekki, Lagos State.