ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Babatunde Lawal

The Don Jazzy-led Mavin connection is beautiful.

Mavin Record signees Rema and Ayra Starr [Instagram/HeIsRema] [Instagram/AyraStarr]
Mavin Record signees Rema and Ayra Starr [Instagram/HeIsRema] [Instagram/AyraStarr]

Nigerian singer Rema has revealed that he shares a special bond with fellow Mavin signee, Ayra Starr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer made this disclosure in an interview with Cool FM; he said he likes to attend events with Starr because of the energy and vibes she brings to every occasion.

According to him, he was unable to go to social gatherings or events without her at one point in his career.

“Ayra is a vibe. There are a lot of times… It got to a point where I just could not go out to parties without Ayra. She is a vibe and she has ginger,” he said.

The 'Calm Down' singer added that he has a cool relationship with all the new artists on the record label.

In his words, "Even Boy Spyce, Bayanni, we just bond on different levels. Like Bayanni, I feel like me and Bayanni really bond in the studio, sharing ideas is really amazing."

Recently, Rema was reported to be the latest owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

The 22-year-old music star reportedly bought the exotic car for N100 million from a car dealership in Lekki, Lagos State.

Pictures on the internet showed the singer posing in front of the aforementioned car.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Atajua hajui - Eric Omondi, Bien escalate Sol Fest standoff

Atajua hajui - Eric Omondi, Bien escalate Sol Fest standoff

Lupita Nyong’o stands with Kenya after posting Vijana Barubaru’s video

Lupita Nyong’o stands with Kenya after posting Vijana Barubaru’s video

Superman fans in agony after movie’s main star is fired

Superman fans in agony after movie’s main star is fired

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Jeff Koinange

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Mark Masai

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]