Renowned gospel singer Joel Lwaga is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his girlfriend Peace Jopec in a colorful wedding ceremony in Tanzania.

The exquisite ceremony that went down over the weekend was graced by close family members, friends and musicians from the Tanzanian gospel industry.

The wedding comes months after Peace got engaged to Joel during an invite only affair that happened in July, 2020.

Gospel Singer Joel Lwaga weds longtime Girlfriend in colorful ceremony

“SHE SAID YES🎊🎉❤️🙏 all the glory and honor to you Jesus🙌Nimefanyiwa Amani! Ahsante @peace_jopec kwa kukubali kuanza Safari hii na Mimi, wewe ndiye yule Mungu aliyemuhifadhi kwa ajili yangu, I pray Mungu atusaidie katika kukifikia kilele cha ndoa takatifu kwa ajili ya utukufu wake! Ahsanteni sana Mlioshiriki kwa namna zote Mungu awabariki🙏” wrote Joel back in July after proposing to Peace.

Following, the nuptial a happy Joel Lwaga took to social media to thank everybody who took part in making his day a success.

Gospel Singer Joel Lwaga weds longtime Girlfriend in colorful ceremony

Gospel Singer Joel Lwaga weds longtime Girlfriend in colorful ceremony

Thank You

“Ahsanteni sana wote mlioshiriki na sisi katika tukio hili muhimu kwetu mimi na mke wangu, Ahsanteni kwa kujitoa kwa hali na Mali, Ahsanteni wale mlio-tuwish mema na kufanikiwa katika hili, Ahsanteni sana hata kwa comment zenu nzuri za kutupongeza na kututakia mema, tunawapenda sana🙏 Mungu awabariki!

Regards,

Mr & Mrs Joel Lwaga” wrote Joel Lwaga.

Photos form the wedding.

