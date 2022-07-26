Rev Lucy Natasha gifted two pieces of land in Diani & Nanyuki by hubby

On Tuesday, Natasha disclosed that her hubby gifted her two pieces of land in Diani and Nanyuki at a time she was turning a year older.

“We Prophesy the acquisition of property in 2022, We declare the Lord your God will show you, favor you, and give you the land / homes He has designated for you!

“Thank You Hubby. For Land in Diani & Nanyuki. Looking forward to building with you.” Natasha captioned photos holding her tittle deeds.

Reverend Lucy Natasha and hubby Prophet Stanley Carmel. Pulse Live Kenya

The title deeds to the two pieces of land were handed to the city preacher during a surprise dinner organized by her hubby to celebrate her birthday.

“Every One Single, we declare receive the grace for marital settlement this season.

Thank You My King Prophet Stanley Carmel. For Birthday Dinner & Surprise. My heart is full of gratitude. Never been more grateful. I'm a living miracle,” an excited Rev Lucy Natasha wrote.

Prophet Stanely Carmel celebrates his wife

On July 24, Prophet Carmel penned a sweet message to his wife – celebrating her for turning a year older.

Carmel reminisced back to when he first met his partner describing the moment as one filled with 'amazement'.

“On this birthday of yours my thoughts are travelling back to the first day I saw you. Delight filled my soul, warmth swelled my heart, and I am sure my face become the picture of amazement! You are an answered prayer to me,” Prophet Carmel wrote.

The evangelist went ahead to praise her wife describing her as humble, loving, defensive, wise and a great source of inspiration to their family.

“My dear Queen Natasha Carmel! You are amazing as a prudent wife to me, You are amazing as a doting mother to ECC Global, You are amazing as a faithful warrior, You are amazing as a protective friend, You are an amazing anchor to our family.

You are amazing as a fountain of grace, wisdom and strength, You are amazing as an epitome of love and humility, You are amazing as a passionate revivalist and soul winner, You are amazing as a game changer and trailblazer, I could go on and on in the litany of your many sterling virtues,” Carmel's post read.

Lucy Natasha in an appreciation reply said Carmel was the man of her dreams and God’s dream for her.

In her birthday post Natasha appreciated her husband and family for the support they offer her in her ministry.

