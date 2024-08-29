Rev Natasha talks about early life, Japanese boyfriend & 12 years of singleness

Rev Lucy Natasha, often referred to as the ‘posh pastor’, has shared details about her life before gaining prominence.

Known for her glamorous style and powerful sermons, Natasha recently revealed insights into her past, her calling to ministry, and her personal experiences with relationships and beliefs.

Lucy Natasha reveals how she was healed from stammering

From a very young age, Rev Lucy Natasha knew she was destined for ministry. She recalls how she began preaching at the age of nine.

One of the most significant moments in her life was when she experienced what she believes was a divine intervention that healed her from stammering.

In a conversation with Dr Ofweneke on August 29, Natasha vividly remembered the encounter with God, saying, “I started preaching when I was nine. I remember when God healed me from stammering; that was my first encounter with God.”

Natasha’s mother invited some guests who prophesied that someone in the family would become a voice to the nations. They laid hands on Natasha, and she believes it was from that moment that her speech impediment disappeared.

“From then on, I was able to speak,” Natasha said, marking the beginning of her journey in ministry.

Rev Natasha’s first boyfriend

Rev Lucy Natasha also opened up about her first relationship, which occurred while she was still in primary school.

She recounted how she won an award as the best speaker in school, which put her in the spotlight. During a conference, she met a young Japanese boy who became her first boyfriend.

They continued their relationship by writing letters to each other and occasionally meeting at other conferences. However, as she progressed into high school, the relationship gradually faded due to the distance and the decreasing frequency of the conferences.

"Tukiwa kwa conference kachali kamoja kamjapanese kakakuja. We spent five days in the conference but before he flew away he proposed and you know... He was like eeh Tasha you know. We contunued rwiting letters and we later met at other conferences but as I progressed into High School but faded away because of now the distance and these conference were no longer happening.

Rev Natasha's life as a single woman

For a significant period, Rev Natasha remained single, focusing on her ministry and personal growth.

She reflected on her years of singleness, emphasising that her journey was one of dedication to her calling and the development of her ministry.

Natasha has only been married for three years, but she spent more than a decade as a travelling minister.

"I was a single woman for a long time. My journey was many years. I just got married three years ago so that tells you it was a whole journey of building my ministry as a single woman. I was a travelling minister for 12 years, I was a businesswoman as a single woman, I wrote 2 books as a single woman, I built my brand to the following of millions around the world as a single woman," she said.

Challenges Rev Natasha faced as a single woman in ministry

Despite her success, Natasha faced many challenges, including encounters with men who claimed to have visions that she was meant to be their wife.

Natasha was clear about what she was looking for in a partner and waited for the right person.

"I faced a lot of challenges. In this journey I also met a lot of men, especially bothers in Christ that would tell me they had a vision I was their wife... But most of them would be attracted to the gifting, not the person. They don't even know you as a person... When it comes to the house there's noting like anointing. I met all these people but my heart was not there,"

How Natasha & hubby manage their long distance marriage

Rev Natasha eventually found her person, Prophet Stanley Carmel who lives in Canada, while she resides in Kenya. The couple who have been married for three years, is still figuring out whether to settle in Kenya or Canada, meeting as often as possible to maintain their relationship.

Natasha expressed what she looked for in a man before meeting her husband. She wanted someone who could bring out the 'baby girl' in her, someone who would connect with her on a personal level.

“What I was looking for in a man was someone who would bring out the baby girl in me. I had clarity on what I wanted. My husband is a man who is very secure in his purpose and calling. He is not intimidated by the person I have become,” Natasha said.

Rev Natasha’s view on tattoos

Rev Lucy Natasha also addressed her views on tattoos, a topic that has sparked debates among many Christians. To Natasha, tattoos are merely a form of art, and she does not see them as conflicting with her faith.

“A tattoo to me is just art. God does not look at your skin; He searches the hearts of men. People differ in their opinions, but I don’t see why one should focus on one scripture and ignore the rest of the Bible,” she explained.

Natasha revealed that she got her first tattoo after finishing high school. One of her tattoos is a star, which she says symbolises that she is a “shining star.”

Another tattoo that many people recognise is on her arm, reading “the oracle,” which reflects her mission of impacting generations.

