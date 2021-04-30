Rev. Lucy Natasha throws an exquisite Birthday party for her Pastor Mum as she turns 58 (Photos)

On Thursday, City Pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha held a lavish Birthday party for her mother Pastor Esther Wanjiru who was turning 58 and indeed it was all glitz and glamour.
The Black and Gold Themed Party was graced by close friends and family, who were out to celebrate the woman of God upon turning a year older.
Moments from the exquisite Birthday party were captured through photos and Videos that were later shared on Social Media by those who attended.
“Wonderful moments as we celebrated my biological mother @pastorwanjiru birthday. It was an evening filled with thanksgiving unto the Lord for the blessing of another year.
May there be an overflow of heaven's goodness upon your life and families in Jesus name
“Delightful cake moments as we celebrated my biological mother @pastorwanjiru birthday. Life is a gift and thankful for the blessing of another year.
May there be continued celebrations upon your families all through the year” shared Rev. Lucy Natasha.
Rev. Natasha’s brother Joseph Shafique also shared a number of photos on Instagram, celebrating his mum upon turning 58.
“I declare continuous Celebration in your life this Year .
Highlights of our Mum's 58th Birthday Celebrations. Joyful moments with my siblings @shiphrahmurathe and @revlucynatasha as we celebrate our mums 58th birthday.
The covenant of long life is our heritage. Someone type Happy Birthday to mum” shared Joseph Shafique.
