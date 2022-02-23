Lucy Natasha blames social media for faked miracles linked to her church

Appearing on The Lynn Ngugi show, Rev. Natasha refuted the claims with an explanation that those were just fabricated stories created by Netizens.

“Our Ministry has been at the forefront preaching Christ… all our church services are always live and that tells you that we have nothing to hide and our ministry is an open book.

“In terms of faking Miracles, the first thing I want to clarify which is very important as well is that people sometimes will just go out on social media and just pick out something and just fabricate and create stories. People can fabricate and create stories out of nowhere… we also believe in miracles, healing, deliverance and the power of the holy spirit. For somebody to say that we are faking miracles for what benefit and gain,” Rev. Natasha questioned.

Speaking on the viral video that fueled the claims, Natasha said; “Even in the video that you are saying, its somebody that I prayed for in a different case, with two different prayer requests…so this are false allegations and we are a Ministry that honours and fears God,”.

Prophet Stanley Carmel backed Rev. Natasha’s explanation with an affirmation that they are just vessels being used to deliver the message of God to the people.

“There is no intention to fake anything, because Jesus is the healer, we are not the healer. There is nothing that we need to prove, we pray and Jesus heals people,” said Prophet Carmel.

“We are not the healer, Jesus is the healer, we are not the miracle work, Jesus is the Miracle worker. For Us we are just vessels, even when it comes to preaching of the word of God,” Natasha added.

Asked on how she deals with her critics, Rev. Natasha argued that criticism has not started today but they have taught themselves not to focus on negativity.

“Criticism has not started with Prophet Carmel and Rev. Natasha. Even from the times of Jesus, he was criticized by the system of the day. Moses was criticized for marrying an Ethiopian woman. Paul was criticized for preaching the message of grace. So it has not started today and we don’t let it get into our hearts or spirit,” Rev. Lucy Natasha said.

Rev. Natasha’s statement after being linked to cultism

In June 2021, Natasha issued a statement distancing herself and church from allegations of promoting cultism.

The City preacher said that the allegations made by one Martha Mwihaki Hinga who claimed to be a friend of Reverend Natasha were false.