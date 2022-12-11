Reverend Lucy Natasha's message to Anastacia Mukabwa after her wedding

Anastacia tied the knot with Maurice Juma in a lavish ceremony. In her congratulatory message, reverend Natasha sent wishes of a great marriage to the newlyweds with prayers of blessings to the union.

“Congratulations &Happy Marriage to Celebrated Gospel Singer Anastasia and Maurice William Juma on your wonderful wedding.

“We celebrate with you this day and wish you the most joyful of marriage life. May your marriage be filled with joy, happiness and gladness. The Lord's blessings upon your union,” Reverend Natasha said.

The wedding was attended by fellow gospel singers, family and friends. Among those in attendance were former Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena, Gospel singer Solomon Mukubwa, Lady B, and Evelyn Wanjiru and a host of other celebrities were among those in attendance.

Anastacia expressed her joy in the new step in life and thanked all those that made the day come to life.

"Waimbaji watumishi wa Mungu wenzangu Mungu awabariki sana kwa hii Surprise nimefurahi sanaa mumenitia moyo sanaa,kweli mumeni heshimisha sanaa,kwa kweli nimechipuka tenaaa Karibuni Saturday kwa Pilau at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima shuka Master Mind stage Nairobi, Kwa Church ya Bishop Jonah Obonyo karibuni nyooote.

