ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reverend Lucy Natasha's message to Anastacia Mukabwa after her wedding

Amos Robi

Anastacia wedded her husband on Saturday, December 10 in Nairobi

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022.
Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022.

Renowned preacher Lucy Natasha has sent a powerful message to gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa following her wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Anastacia tied the knot with Maurice Juma in a lavish ceremony. In her congratulatory message, reverend Natasha sent wishes of a great marriage to the newlyweds with prayers of blessings to the union.

“Congratulations &Happy Marriage to Celebrated Gospel Singer Anastasia and Maurice William Juma on your wonderful wedding.

“We celebrate with you this day and wish you the most joyful of marriage life. May your marriage be filled with joy, happiness and gladness. The Lord's blessings upon your union,” Reverend Natasha said.

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022.
Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

The wedding was attended by fellow gospel singers, family and friends. Among those in attendance were former Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena, Gospel singer Solomon Mukubwa, Lady B, and Evelyn Wanjiru and a host of other celebrities were among those in attendance.

Anastacia expressed her joy in the new step in life and thanked all those that made the day come to life.

"Waimbaji watumishi wa Mungu wenzangu Mungu awabariki sana kwa hii Surprise nimefurahi sanaa mumenitia moyo sanaa,kweli mumeni heshimisha sanaa,kwa kweli nimechipuka tenaaa Karibuni Saturday kwa Pilau at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima shuka Master Mind stage Nairobi, Kwa Church ya Bishop Jonah Obonyo karibuni nyooote.

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022.
Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Anastacia is behind the hit song Kiatu Kivue which she collaborated with Rose Muhando.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Reverend Lucy Natasha's message to Anastacia Mukabwa after her wedding

Reverend Lucy Natasha's message to Anastacia Mukabwa after her wedding

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Akothee sends deep reconciliatory message to family, friends and fans

Akothee sends deep reconciliatory message to family, friends and fans

Charlene Ruto opens up on shopping in Gikomba and sponsors of her foundation

Charlene Ruto opens up on shopping in Gikomba and sponsors of her foundation

This is not fair - Amber Ray laments noisy religious groups in residential areas

This is not fair - Amber Ray laments noisy religious groups in residential areas

Nadia-Arrow Bwoy break up, Tshala Muana rests and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia-Arrow Bwoy break up, Tshala Muana rests and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa walks down the aisle in glamorous wedding [Photos]

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa walks down the aisle in glamorous wedding [Photos]

Milly Wa Jesus cautioned against gastric balloon weight loss procedure

Milly Wa Jesus cautioned against gastric balloon weight loss procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Investigative journalist Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Journalist Mark Masai

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Zari Hassan [Instagram]

Zari threatens to sue blogger for circulating false information

Ommy Dimpoz [Instagram]

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend