Reverend Victor responds to claims he scored 227 marks in KCPE [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Reverend Victor Githu

Victor Githu who is also known as Kenya’s youngest reverend has responded to claims that he scored 227 marks in the recently released KCPE results.

He was speaking in an interview with popular YouTube content creator Eve Mungai, where he said that he was not concerned with what Kenyans have to say about him.

However, he poured water on the claims, saying that he was not a candidate for the 2021 KCPE examinations.

Reverend Victor Githu Pulse Live Kenya

“I am asking myself when did I become a candidate? Ala, how did I even do KCPE…They are just rumoured people are spreading.4

“I know even if I were to do that KCPE I know God would have favoured me with wisdom and I could have done better than that,” the young church minister said.

Victor is currently in Class Six and 12 years old, while the average age of KCPE candidates in Kenya is 14.

I saw they were saying 200 marks ndio zake na 27 ni za kutoa…mimi sijali, I do not care what people say. There is a picture of me that says be more concerned with what God Thinks about you and people. That is my motto,” Victor added.

He also said that the rumours went viral to a point where he was receiving messages of congratulations and consolation.

The young reverend stated that because the examination results were a trending topic, the rumours could have been generated by a person who only wanted to make fun of him.

Speaking about his performance in school, Victor expressed confidence that he was very good performer.

Reverend Victor Githu Pulse Live Kenya

My performance is excellent and I thank God that I am wise and I have knowledge…I told you I don’t need people’s opinion so I don’t need anyone to tell you that I am smart,” he said.

Now wait until I do my KCPE, I will tell you the results myself or maybe you will see me on TV,” he said.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

