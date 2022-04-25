RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted at dinner for 1st time since rapper’s arrest

The music stars are expecting their first child very soon.

Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos]
Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

Barbadian singer Rihanna has been spotted with her partner A$AP Rocky for the first time since his arrest.

According to PageSix, the couple had dinner at the popular celebrity spot, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

As usual, Rihanna had her belly bump on full display while also rocking a black bra, black-and-white jacket and sparkly mini shorts.

Rock wore a gray hoodie with white floral detailing and matching jeans.

PageSix said Rihanna and Rocky were at the dinner with family friends for a baby shower.

It would be recalled that Rocky was arrested at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, April 20, upon his arrival from the much talked about trip to Rihanna's home country, Barbados.

According to PageSix, he was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

American rapper Rakim Mayers popularly known as A$AP Rocky [Instagram/Sanateseri]
American rapper Rakim Mayers popularly known as A$AP Rocky [Instagram/Sanateseri] Pulse Nigeria

The rapper is under investigation by the LAPD for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

The rapper first ran into trouble with the law in 2019 after he was arrested in Sweden.

He was arrested for his involvement in a public fight with some alleged drug addicts.

In an interview, he described his time in prison as “very difficult and humbling experience.”

He was jailed for a month.

Rocky and his partner Rihanna are expecting their first child together.

