RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

According to sources close to the couple, they are going strong.

Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky [Instagram/ASAPandRihanna]
Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky [Instagram/ASAPandRihanna]

Barbadian singer Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky's relationship has been hit with breakup rumours.

Recommended articles

The news which has been swirling on social media is, however false.

According to PageSix, sources close to the couple say they are going strong.

Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos]
Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos] Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“They’re fine,” a source says. “It’s not true.”

According to an eyewitness who saw the couple on a date at Craig’s in West Hollywood just last week to PageSix, “She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine. It felt normal between them.”

The rumours of their alleged split first surfaced on social media on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to a blogger, the couple had parted ways over infidelity allegations.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” the blogger alleged.

He added, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

Rihanna in a crochet gown [Vogue]
Rihanna in a crochet gown [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old rapper made this known during an interview with GQ.

He was asked about his relationship with the Barbados-born music star and he said "The love of my life, my lady."

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

In 2022, Rihanna announced that she was expecting their first child together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Otile Brown's special dedication to his late mother

Otile Brown's special dedication to his late mother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Queen Elizabeth for 1st time since moving to the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Queen Elizabeth for 1st time since moving to the US

10 hot shots of KiDi's baby mama

10 hot shots of KiDi's baby mama

Ruger returns with a colourful video for Dior

Ruger returns with a colourful video for "Dior"

Evelyn Wanjiru's thanksgiving song 'Asante' clocks over 200K views in 2 days

Evelyn Wanjiru's thanksgiving song 'Asante' clocks over 200K views in 2 days

Apple Music announce Black Sherif as ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star for April

Apple Music announce Black Sherif as ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star for April

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz appointed new Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador

First-ever tour inside Diana & Bahati's masterbedroom [Video]

Diana Bahati gives first-ever tour inside her masterbedroom [Video]

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

Sonnie denies reuniting with Mulamwah, slaps him with 3 tough conditions

Mulamwah and Sonie