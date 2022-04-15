Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

The news which has been swirling on social media is, however false.

According to PageSix, sources close to the couple say they are going strong.

Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting their 1st child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“They’re fine,” a source says. “It’s not true.”

According to an eyewitness who saw the couple on a date at Craig’s in West Hollywood just last week to PageSix, “She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine. It felt normal between them.”

The rumours of their alleged split first surfaced on social media on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to a blogger, the couple had parted ways over infidelity allegations.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” the blogger alleged.

He added, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old rapper made this known during an interview with GQ.

He was asked about his relationship with the Barbados-born music star and he said "The love of my life, my lady."

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.