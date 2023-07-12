Rihanna shows off her baby bump in new lingerie photos

The pregnant self-made took to her page to showcase a pair of lingerie from her newly released Savage X Fenty line and her growing baby bump easily stole the show.

In the pictures, she wore a peach pair of underwear, and her glowing baby bump was on display in the carousel post.

Her caption read, "New fav’s ...Sheer x group dropping rn! Head over to savageX.com."

The pregnant singer announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 and is currently in her hometown in Barbados; she is expected to pop anytime soon.

Rihanna established her underwear brand, Savage X Fenty, in 2018, which began as an online-only brand.

She pre-launched the marketing on her official Instagram account back then. Her website officially launched on May 11, 2018, and she also set up a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, New York.

The brand has been praised over the years for prioritising diversity in its campaigns by including all sizes of women in their categories. As a result, it has become the poster brand for lingerie in the fashion Industry.

In June 2023, the singer-turned-businesswoman announced that she had stepped down as the CEO of the brand. She had held that position since the startup of the brand in 2018.