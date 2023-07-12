The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump in new lingerie photos

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

If there's one thing Miss Fenty is always going to do, it's look stunning, even when pregnant.

Rihanna teases new Fenty X Savage lingerie in new post [Instagram/ badgalriri]
The pregnant self-made took to her page to showcase a pair of lingerie from her newly released Savage X Fenty line and her growing baby bump easily stole the show.

In the pictures, she wore a peach pair of underwear, and her glowing baby bump was on display in the carousel post.

Her caption read, "New fav’s ...Sheer x group dropping rn! Head over to savageX.com."

The pregnant singer announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 and is currently in her hometown in Barbados; she is expected to pop anytime soon.

Rihanna established her underwear brand, Savage X Fenty, in 2018, which began as an online-only brand.

She pre-launched the marketing on her official Instagram account back then. Her website officially launched on May 11, 2018, and she also set up a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, New York.

The brand has been praised over the years for prioritising diversity in its campaigns by including all sizes of women in their categories. As a result, it has become the poster brand for lingerie in the fashion Industry.

Rihanna at the launch of Savage X Fenty in 2018.
Rihanna at the launch of Savage X Fenty in 2018. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

In June 2023, the singer-turned-businesswoman announced that she had stepped down as the CEO of the brand. She had held that position since the startup of the brand in 2018.

She handed the position over to Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group. This became effective on June 26, 2023.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
