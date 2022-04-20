RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky reportedly arrested

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Rocky was arrested after arriving at LAX from Barbados, where he was spending time with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna

American rapper, singer and music producer Rakim Athelaston Mayers, stage name ASAP Rocky has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, Rocky was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after landing at LAX via a private plane from Barbados, where he was spending time with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

Credible reports from NBC news indicates that the rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on November 6, 2021 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue.

Rihanna et Asap Rocky séparés
Rihanna et Asap Rocky séparés Rihanna et ASAP Rocky à The Fashion Awards 2019 Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

In the incident in question, ASAP Rocky is being accused of shooting at his victim three to 4 times – injuring their hand. He was arrested with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations team.

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Just the other day, A$AP Rocky was again in the news after fake reports went viral on social media - alleging that he was cheating on Rihanna with designer Amina Muaddi.

Muaddi who is a famous shoe designer took to her Instagram Stories on, April 15, 2022, where she laughed off the rumours, terming them as untrue.

According to Muaddi, she initially assumed it was fake gossip but decided to clear the air about the reports.

Muaddi says she initially assumed it was fake gossip but decided to clear the air about the reports. Pulse Nigeria

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed it was fake gossip with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously.

"However in the last 24h, I have been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life," she wrote.

Mauddi said she had to address the rumours because of the implication they may have on all the lives concerned.

"Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy and I go back to my business, I wish everyone a beautiful easter," she concluded.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

