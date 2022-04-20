Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky reportedly arrested

According to TMZ, Rocky was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after landing at LAX via a private plane from Barbados, where he was spending time with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

Credible reports from NBC news indicates that the rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on November 6, 2021 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue.

In the incident in question, ASAP Rocky is being accused of shooting at his victim three to 4 times – injuring their hand. He was arrested with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations team.

Just the other day, A$AP Rocky was again in the news after fake reports went viral on social media - alleging that he was cheating on Rihanna with designer Amina Muaddi.

Muaddi who is a famous shoe designer took to her Instagram Stories on, April 15, 2022, where she laughed off the rumours, terming them as untrue.

According to Muaddi, she initially assumed it was fake gossip but decided to clear the air about the reports.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed it was fake gossip with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously.

"However in the last 24h, I have been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life," she wrote.

Mauddi said she had to address the rumours because of the implication they may have on all the lives concerned.