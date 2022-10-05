Ombi Langu - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

In the new jam that was released on his YouTube channel, on October 5 the controversial gospel musician also shared a clip of the same on his social media pages asking fans to watch it.

The song was done by Teddy B and the video was done by 5 Star Empire where a number of background scenes were considered during the shooting.

Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the scenes include the background of the famous windmills believed to be Ngong hills where many artists have done their videos, a water body, a night clip, and a beautiful white house where Ringtone stands in a white dressing among others.

The song starts with Victoria Zabron a lead soloist who starts off with her melodious voice and is later joined by Japheth Zablon and Ringtone across the song.

Ringtone's new song with the Tanzanian group comes just a day after Bahati released his song on October 4 after going silent for more than a month.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ringtone would come to clear the air surrounding the silence behind Bahati who was running for the Mathare Constituency race but failed to make it as the elected Member of Parliament saying he was working on a project.

He made the comments during an interview with YouTuber, Eve Mungai.

On the other side, the details of when Ringtone and the Zabron Singers recorded their music are not known as none shared the details of the progress on their social media pages but the Zabron Singers have been frequenting the country in the past.