RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ombi Langu - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

Masia Wambua

Ringtone has released a new jam featuring one of East Africa's best groups, Zabron Singers from Tanzania.

Ringtone and Zabron Singers lead vocalists, Japheth and Victoria
Ringtone and Zabron Singers lead vocalists, Japheth and Victoria

Kenyan musician, Alex Apoko well known by his stage name, Ringtone has released a new song where he features the Tanzanian group, Zabron Singers.

Recommended articles

In the new jam that was released on his YouTube channel, on October 5 the controversial gospel musician also shared a clip of the same on his social media pages asking fans to watch it.

The song was done by Teddy B and the video was done by 5 Star Empire where a number of background scenes were considered during the shooting.

Ringtone during the recording of his new song
Ringtone during the recording of his new song Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pray for Bahati-Ringtone tells fans as he opens on Bahati's 'new project'

Some of the scenes include the background of the famous windmills believed to be Ngong hills where many artists have done their videos, a water body, a night clip, and a beautiful white house where Ringtone stands in a white dressing among others.

The song starts with Victoria Zabron a lead soloist who starts off with her melodious voice and is later joined by Japheth Zablon and Ringtone across the song.

Ringtone's new song with the Tanzanian group comes just a day after Bahati released his song on October 4 after going silent for more than a month.

SInger Ringtone Apoko
SInger Ringtone Apoko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lustful women wanted me - Ringtone claims after quitting Gospel

Ringtone would come to clear the air surrounding the silence behind Bahati who was running for the Mathare Constituency race but failed to make it as the elected Member of Parliament saying he was working on a project.

He made the comments during an interview with YouTuber, Eve Mungai.

On the other side, the details of when Ringtone and the Zabron Singers recorded their music are not known as none shared the details of the progress on their social media pages but the Zabron Singers have been frequenting the country in the past.

They were actually part of the musicians who entertained the guests during the inauguration of President William Ruto on September 13 at Kasarani and even got a chance to go to the statehouse.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Ombi Langu - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

Ombi Langu - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

Truth about man who claimed being behind Eve Mungai's success [Videos]

Truth about man who claimed being behind Eve Mungai's success [Videos]

Simple Boy applauds 2 people behind his music success

Simple Boy applauds 2 people behind his music success

Pozze's song 'Lalala' back on YouTube as he celebrates 1 million milestone

Pozze's song 'Lalala' back on YouTube as he celebrates 1 million milestone

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Akothee flaunts new gift from her mzungu bae [Video]

Akothee flaunts new gift from her mzungu bae [Video]

I was frogmarched into university - Lillian Muli on her childhood career dream

I was frogmarched into university - Lillian Muli on her childhood career dream

Mambo ya mhesh - Bahati breaks silence with new banger [Watch]

Mambo ya mhesh - Bahati breaks silence with new banger [Watch]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Singer Bahati

Bahati deletes all posts on social media after 2 weeks of silence

Madini Classic and Pritty Vishy The two have since broken up

Madini Classic breaks silence on breakup during Pritty Vishy's birthday

Comedian Eric Omondi and Singer Bien

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made list

Willy Paul and Jovial

New lovers in town - Pozze and Jovial announce [Video]