Here are the richest celebrities in Kenya, according to Ringtone

According to the gospel singer, he tops the list as he claims he owns several mansions, hotels and apartments in several leafy suburbs in Nairobi.

"I own five mansions in Runda, Karen, muthaiga. Hotel and various apartments. Seven cars Range rovers, Maybach, BMW etc," revealed Apoko.

Singer-cum-politician Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, musician turned businesswoman Esther Akoth aka Akothee, controversial Gospel singer Kevin Bahati and Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai made it into the top five.

Anerlisa Mungai lives with her mother

The other celebrities on the list included; musician; Khaligraph Jones, KRG the Don and Otile Brown. As well as, business moguls; Huddah Monroe and Betty Kyalo, with celebrity couple Size 8 and Dj Moh finishing off the list.

The show, which premiered on Friday, March 18 is the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix, with seven sizzling episodes featuring some of the continent’s biggest personalities.

Young, Famous & African cast is made of a few select stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda as they manoeuvre tempestuous love lives, feuds and demanding careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to Apoko, only four out of the ten celebrities listed own mansions, with one owning a house while the rest are forced to pay rent. Furthermore, he claimed Mungai lives with her mother, founder and CEO of Keroche Tabitha Mungai.

"Jaguar has two mansions and three cars, Akothee on the other hand owns one mansion and an SUV car. Bahati owns two mansions and three cars, Papa Jones is currently constructing a mansion while KRG owns one house," said Apoko.

Pulse Live Kenya

The reality series includes couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari ‘The Bosslady’ Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ.

The Tenda Wema hit-maker went further to claim he has proof that the other celebrities on the list pay rent.

"Betty Kyalo..rents house, doesn't have a car but owns a salon, Huddah Monroe rents an apartment, doesn't own a car but sells lipsticks online. Otile Brown and couple Dj Moh and Size 8, rent their houses and own two cars each."

Much like other reality series that follow rich folk, Young, Famous & African chronicles the everyday lives and projects of people with several digits on their bank accounts so the audience can get a glimpse of how the other side lives.