Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

Dennis Milimo

On Sunday, drama was witnessed at the launch of singer Size 8’s album after Ringtone Apoko got chased from the event by DJ Mo.

Speaking to the press, DJ Mo said that he was offended by Apoko’s sentiments on his wife and that why he opted to kick him out.

“If we are friends let us be friends. Na ukifeel nikama unaenda kuongea against my wife then unanitouch place wrong. If we are friends and we are men, we have to make sure that we protect our people. So Ringtone comes out here and start accusing Size 8 of things she has not done, that’s wrong,” DJ Mo narrated.

The Disc Jockey added that Ringtone should stop clout chasing at every event he is invited to or else he will be in big trouble.

“Ni venye tu nimeoka bure ingekuwa mbaya. And Ringtone knows I love keeping my boundaries. Again you can’t be clout chasing at every event, so unafaa kuanglia, si kila event ni yaku-clout chase. Haiwezi kuwa event inaendelea alafu unaiita media nje kuwambia ujinga. That’s why I had to do what I did. Isipokuwa ni watu wangu walinistopisha it could have been bad. Respect my hustle and I respect your hustle,” said DJ Mo.

DJ Mo confronted Ringtone at a time he was accusation Size 8 of denying him a chance to speak on the pulpit.

“I’m walking out of this Album launch because we have come here to support Size 8, but she calls men of God to go the pulpit and dedicate her album. When the pastors went to the pulpit I joined them because I also have my own pulpit, I’m a minister. Pastors doesn’t have the highest rank than a musician like me.

"But I went on stage then Size 8 chased me, saying this is a session for pastor’s only. I want to tell size 8, I’m also an anointed man of God who have survived this far. I’m disappointed so much because Size 8 chased me from the pulpit,” lamented Ringtone before DJ Mo confronted him.

Ringtone went on to allege that he was going to reward Size 8 with Sh200,000 but got kicked out before he could give the money.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

Ringtone chased from Size 8's Album launch by DJ Mo [Video]

