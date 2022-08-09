Kenyan celebrities turn up to vote [Photos]

Mother of Gengetone hitmaker Trio Mio is among the few celebrities who have turned up to the polling station to exercise her right to vote.

She was spotted at the Unity Primary School polling station, Umoja 2, Embakasi West, where she queued along with other voters to cast her ballot, urging Kenyans who were still in their homes to go and vote

"Nishakuja kupiga kura, those at home kujeni tufute watu kazi na tupee wengine kazi.

"(I have already come to cast my vote, those still at home so that we can fire people and give other people jobs)," she said.

Musician Ringtone also was spotted while casting his vote in Nairobi County.

Ringtone sparked reactions after pulling out a Bible to read and praying while queuing at Milimani Primary School at some minutes to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ringtone apoko Pulse Live Kenya

Before casting his vote Ringtone ridiculed other celebrities while calling them out to show up at various polling stations.

"Najua watu kama KRG bado wamelala, najua Stevo Simple Boy hajabrush meno. Mi najua Khaligraph anawatch TV saa hii na Eric Omondi saa anapaka make up.please Eric osha uso utoke upige kura.

"(I know people like KRG are still asleep, Stevo Simple Boy has not brushed his teeth yet, I know Khaligraph is watching television, and Erick Omondi is still doing his make up please Erick clean your face, come and vote)," the musician posted.

TV host Willis Raburu and comedian Crazy Kennar also shared photos on their social media pages confirming that they had voted in the 2022 General Election.

Crazy kennar Pulse Live Kenya

Media personality Felix Odiwour popularly known as Jalang’o who is eyeing the Lang'ata parliamentary seat also voted himself in at the Uhuru gardens primary school.

Jalang’o speaks out after voting for himself in Lang’ata [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking after casting his vote, the former radio presenter confessed that he never thought that at one point he will be voting for himself in a General Election.

“Done! Never thought that I will vote for myself in a general election! We present hopes, dreams and determination! Come out and vote!