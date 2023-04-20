Rita Dominic and husband celebrate 1st traditional wedding anniversary

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony that was the talk of the town in 2022, took to social media to share their joy on this special occasion. Rita Dominic, sharing stunning photos from their traditional wedding, captioned the post with "19th April, one year today."

The traditional wedding took place in Dominic's home state, Imo, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She and her partner got engaged in April of the same year.

She was hosted by friends to a very beautiful and colourful bridal shower. The private event saw some of Nollywood's screen goddesses in attendance.