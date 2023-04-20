The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rita Dominic and husband celebrate 1st traditional wedding anniversary

Babatunde Lawal

It's one year already!

Rita Dominic and her partner Fidelis Anosike [Instagram/RitaDominic]
The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony that was the talk of the town in 2022, took to social media to share their joy on this special occasion. Rita Dominic, sharing stunning photos from their traditional wedding, captioned the post with "19th April, one year today."

The traditional wedding took place in Dominic's home state, Imo, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She and her partner got engaged in April of the same year.

She was hosted by friends to a very beautiful and colourful bridal shower. The private event saw some of Nollywood's screen goddesses in attendance.

From Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande to Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka, Michelle Dede, it was indeed a beautiful evening filled with fun and laughter.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
