RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kardashian also revealed that the mother of his daughter pulled a gun at him.

Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna

Reality TV star Rob Kardashian has claimed that he was beaten up by his former partner Blac Chyna.

Recommended articles

Kardashian said Blac Chyna beat him with a metal rod and pulled a gun on him during a December 2016 brawl.

He made this known during a court session.

Rob Kardashian
Rob Kardashian ece-auto-gen

According to Rob, Chyna was violent from the start, and alleged that the mother of his child beat and threatened to kill him.

Describing what happened, Rob said what started with them joking around on their social media, with both of them posting video footage of them kissing and laughing.

It later metamorphosed into a violent and disturbing evening.

Rob said at some point Chyna pulled a gun on him twice, hit him with a metal rod, scratched him and struck him with an iPhone cord.

"She landed several blows to my face, my back. She ripped my shirt early in the evening and we were throwing money around in our Snapchat,” he told the court.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna at the beach
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna at the beach ece-auto-gen

“In the beginning I thought it was playful. I didn’t think it got serious until the second gun encounter … you don’t point a gun on your fiancé’s head whether you think it’s loaded or not."

Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenners for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings.

She claims they used their power to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Juliana Kanyomozi set to hold the 'mother of all concerts' this year

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Amina Chao's short & sweet message to hubby Jalang'o after turning 39

Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Annual Agony: Artists decry Sh1,215 payment from PRISK

Annual Agony: Artists decry Sh1,215 payment from PRISK

Jalang’o's big surprise on Kamene & Obinna at Kiss 100 as he turns 39 [Video]

Jalang’o's big surprise on Kamene & Obinna at Kiss 100 as he turns 39 [Video]

Swizz Beatz is the executive producer of my album - Diamond Platnumz reveals

Swizz Beatz is the executive producer of my album - Diamond Platnumz reveals

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Diana Marua's message to Bahati after he cried on camera

Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's sister; Diamond yearns for collabo with Rihanna & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rashid Abdalla, Grace Ekirapa, Pascal Tokodi, Joyce Omondi and Diamond Platnumz

I'm in love beyond words - Grace Ekirapa days after welcoming newborn

My honey Pascal & I can’t stop staring at the beauty we made – Grace Ekirapa talks motherhood