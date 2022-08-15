RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Robert Burale's advice to Kenyans ahead of declaration of presidential election winner

Amos Robi

The country is waiting for the returning officer for the presidential election Wafula Chebukati to announce the president elect after completion of tallying of the results

Robert Burale
Robert Burale

Preacher and life coach Robert Burale has urged Kenyans to maintain togetherness and not to mock the side that would have lost after the presidential winner announcement.

Burale said there is need for Kenyans to exercise graciousness adding that elections will not be remembered by how winners mocked losers.

“So we are expecting an announcement of the presidential election. The will be great joy in some quarters and great pain in some.

READ: Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office [Video]

To the VICTORS …You will not be remembered for how loud you shouted but how gracious you were in VICTORY. This will not be the time to mock your ‘opponents’. Whoever wins. Let’s be gracious,” Burale said.

Burale also called out pastors who have been using Bible quotes to attack political divides they do not support. The life coach expressing the irony of how pastors preached graced but could not extend it.

Robert Burale
Robert Burale

READ: Activity at Ruto's home ahead of Chebukati's announcement [Video]

“We pastors must remember we are called for all. The truth of the matter is some have been guilty of mocking, used very degrading words and then putting scriptures to sanitize. How can we preach the gospel of GRACE if we don’t extend it to others?” Burale retorted.

The pastor advised Kenyans to stick to each other reminding Kenyans that they were on their own and that politicians were going to head back to their lives soon after the announcement.

“Whichever way it goes... politicians will go back to having tea together, back to their tinted cars, they may not be as accessible as they were during the campaign,” Burale noted.

The independent electoral and Boundaries commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati is expected to announce the winner of the presidential election at

Amos Robi

