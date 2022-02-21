Rotimi gifts Vanessa Mdeee brand new mansion worth Sh56 million

In an interview with Tanzania’s award winning journalist Lil Ommy, Ms Mdee disclosed that Rotimi gifted her the new mansion as this year’s Valentine’s Day gift.

The house is worth $500, 000 (Sh56, 850, 000), and located next to Disney world.

How did you two celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day? asked Lil Ommy.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa replied with an affirmation that their Valentine’s Day was awesome, as she got the biggest surprise ever, - a house.

“Valentine’s day was amazing, but we don’t really celebrate Valentine's because we love people every day. But this year was bigger valentines for me, because he bought me a brand new house. It’s a brand new house in Florida, 6-bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, exclusive area, and it costs half a million dollars $500, 00. And it’s under my name, so I’m the rightful house owner in the US,” said Vanessa Mdee.

Mdee mentioned that they will use the new mansion as an investment property basing in the fact that its located in Florida, yet they live in Atlanta Georgia.

"We gonna use it as an investment property, and its located right next to the Disney World,” said a happy Vanessa Mdee.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

Wellness application dubbed, For the Better.

The revelation comes days after the coupled launched their own wellness application dubbed, For the Better.

The two said that they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motiving their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Speaking during the unveiling, Ms Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos and more.

“We are super excited to bring you our wellness App called – For The Better – we wanna share with you our lives, experiences, give away merchandise, gifts, concerts, and many more. ...subscribe to keep up with us,” the loved birds said jointly.

In a separate post, an elated Rotimi invited his over 2.8 million followers to join the App, stating that he is ready to share his world with them.