Rufftone joins DP Ruto's camp as Nairobi senatorial race hots up

On Thursday, Rufftone was among aspiring politicians who were part of DP Ruto’s entourage during his tour in Nairobi County.

“Wasee wanasema Rufftone toka internet ingia ground. Jana ground imekubali videadly🔥🔥🔥. (My supporters have told me to stop campaigning online and hit the ground. I finally did it yesterday and they have accepted me overwhelmingly!)

"Thank you Jesus for giving me favor with the people. It took your hands and mercy my lord. Thank you Jesus. Amen,” wrote Rufftone after engaging with Nairobians during the tour.

Rufftone declared interest in the Nairobi senatorial seat back in November 2021, while in an interview with Mwalim Churchill.

The gospel star said that he had officially joined politics and was optimistic that he will be the next Nairobi Senator.

“Hii nime-disclose hapa for the first time, you are looking at the new incoming Nairobi Senator, Mr Roy Smith Mwatia.

"I will be vying in 2022,” Rufftone stated at the time.

With the declaration, Rufftone has now joined the growing list of celebrities who have declared interest in political seats in the upcoming general election.

Some of these celebrities are Jalang’o, Frasha, Gabu, Prezzo, among others.

During the Nairobi tour, DP Ruto promised Nairobians a better life with the establishment of a Sh5 billion kitty for small businesses.

“The Hustler Nation will establish a Sh5 billion annual kitty for small businesses operating in Nairobi County to cushion them from predatory lenders. We will also build modern markets and initiate pro-investment laws that will oil the growth of such enterprises.

“This will advance our broad and inclusive plan of uplifting millions of ordinary Kenyans struggling to put food on the table,” DP Ruto said.

