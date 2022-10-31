Another stride in 2022: Ruger has enjoyed a fine run in 2022 with the release of the deluxe version of his sophomore EP 'Second Wave'. The deluxe delivered the smash hit 'Girlfriend' which enjoyed wide patronage and a decent chart run.
Ruger acquires new house
Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has acquired a new house. This revelation was made in an Instagram post by his label boss D'Prince.
Read Also
After going on an international tour that included several sold-out shows across European countries, Ruger is marking what has been a successful year with a new house.
He joins the list of celebrities who have bought new homes in 2022 such as Omah Lay and Kizz Daniel.
Recently, the Jonzing World artist teased the release of his next single he calls 'Red Flag' which is one of the songs of his debut album that is set for a 2023 release. The single will see be a follow up on his hit single 'Girlfriend' and it will position Ruger for a strong end to a successful 2022.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke