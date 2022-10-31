RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ruger acquires new house

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Dancehall maestro Ruger has acquired a new house. This revelation was made in an Instagram post by his label boss D'Prince.

Ruger
Ruger

Another stride in 2022: Ruger has enjoyed a fine run in 2022 with the release of the deluxe version of his sophomore EP 'Second Wave'. The deluxe delivered the smash hit 'Girlfriend' which enjoyed wide patronage and a decent chart run.

Read Also

After going on an international tour that included several sold-out shows across European countries, Ruger is marking what has been a successful year with a new house.

He joins the list of celebrities who have bought new homes in 2022 such as Omah Lay and Kizz Daniel.

Recently, the Jonzing World artist teased the release of his next single he calls 'Red Flag' which is one of the songs of his debut album that is set for a 2023 release. The single will see be a follow up on his hit single 'Girlfriend' and it will position Ruger for a strong end to a successful 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose their son

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose their son

Am a billionaire - Rayvanny celebrates after signing new deal with South African company

Am a billionaire - Rayvanny celebrates after signing new deal with South African company

Babu Owino resumes his online teaching classes

Babu Owino resumes his online teaching classes

Oga Obinna celebrates small wins with new Mercedes Benz

Oga Obinna celebrates small wins with new Mercedes Benz

Ruger acquires new house

Ruger acquires new house

Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

Celebs react after proposal to pay Sh2,500 monthly for Twitter verification

Celebs react after proposal to pay Sh2,500 monthly for Twitter verification

'My Way' - Why Harmonize is attacking Diamond in new song

'My Way' - Why Harmonize is attacking Diamond in new song

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Trending

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Dida, real name Winnie Bwire Ndubi says she has been battling cancer

Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

Mbosso and Diamond. Their song Yataniua has been b locked on YouTube

Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts