Ruger acquires new house

After going on an international tour that included several sold-out shows across European countries, Ruger is marking what has been a successful year with a new house.

He joins the list of celebrities who have bought new homes in 2022 such as Omah Lay and Kizz Daniel.

Recently, the Jonzing World artist teased the release of his next single he calls 'Red Flag' which is one of the songs of his debut album that is set for a 2023 release. The single will see be a follow up on his hit single 'Girlfriend' and it will position Ruger for a strong end to a successful 2022.