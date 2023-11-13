The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

Samson Waswa

Juliana Kanyomozi describes the birth of her second-born child Taj as the happiest moment of her life.

Born about six years after the devastating loss of her firstborn son Keron Kabugo, the new bundle of joy came more or less as redemption for the talented songstress.

Yet her joy was short-lived as rumours started sprouting about who the father of the baby boy was.

Many speculations went around, but perhaps the most outlandish of them all, she says, was that the baby’s father was none other than the First Son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“I cannot even explain how I felt,” Juliana remarked as she featured on the second season of the Tusker Malt ConverSessions which aired Sunday night.

“I found it even very respectful for me and for the First Son. I had never met him physically in my entire life…I just met him recently in Soroti. So I found it wild.”

When the rumours first came out in April last year, Juliana was compelled to issue a statement, clarifying that she had been seeing the father of her child for seven years and that she wished to keep him away from the limelight.

In the Tusker ConverSession, she maintained that her man prefers a private life and that she too doesn't wish to make him public.

“I am in a very happy place right now and I don't feel like sharing it publicly, but they (fans) refuse to understand,” she said.

As for the Muhoozi rumours, Juliana says she has come to terms with the world of social media and learned to deny it oxygen whenever she can.

“People run with what can bring the likes, the shares, and the attention. They will make up stuff just to trend, but what they don’t realize is that those things affect people in their personal lives.

I have a family; my son has a wonderful father and he reads that stuff,” she added.

The Tusker Malt ConverSession is streaming on YouTube Channels -- @Tusker Malt Lager UG and @Swangz Avenue.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
