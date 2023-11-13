Rumours about Gen Muhoozi and me were devastating – Juliana

Yet her joy was short-lived as rumours started sprouting about who the father of the baby boy was.

Many speculations went around, but perhaps the most outlandish of them all, she says, was that the baby’s father was none other than the First Son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

pulse uganda

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot even explain how I felt,” Juliana remarked as she featured on the second season of the Tusker Malt ConverSessions which aired Sunday night.

“I found it even very respectful for me and for the First Son. I had never met him physically in my entire life…I just met him recently in Soroti. So I found it wild.”

When the rumours first came out in April last year, Juliana was compelled to issue a statement, clarifying that she had been seeing the father of her child for seven years and that she wished to keep him away from the limelight.

In the Tusker ConverSession, she maintained that her man prefers a private life and that she too doesn't wish to make him public.

“I am in a very happy place right now and I don't feel like sharing it publicly, but they (fans) refuse to understand,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Muhoozi rumours, Juliana says she has come to terms with the world of social media and learned to deny it oxygen whenever she can.

“People run with what can bring the likes, the shares, and the attention. They will make up stuff just to trend, but what they don’t realize is that those things affect people in their personal lives.

“I have a family; my son has a wonderful father and he reads that stuff,” she added.