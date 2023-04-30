Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

"Finally officially a woman on my ID. This is fun. Thanks, Kagame," posted Moses Turahirwa, who identifies as "them/she" on social media.

RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told the press, "Turahirwa Moses was summoned by RIB (Rwanda Bureau of Investigation) to explain the source of the fake passport after the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration confirmed that it did not issue the said passport."

New charges were added when tests showed Turahirwa had used illegal substances.

"The use of narcotics has been added to the crimes Turahirwa is accused of after tests by Rwanda's forensic laboratory confirmed that he had illegally consumed cannabis. The investigation will continue during his pre-trial detention," Murangira added.

Who is Moses Turahirwa?

Kampala fashion tour?

According to Turahirwa's Instagram, the fashion designer conducted a fashion tour in Uganda from Friday, April 28, 2023, until Sunday, April 30, 2023. However, a quick search did not show results that the tour dubbed "#KwandaSeason1PoUpTour Kampala" happened. It is unclear whether this was due to the designer's arrest.

Fashion house CEO

Turahirwa is a former model and founder of the Kigali fashion house Moshions which combines modern apparel with Rwandese cultural roots. The designer had resigned as CEO of Moshions after a scandal involving nude photographs.

Travel

Turahirwa is an avid traveller going by social media. Instagram shows documentaries of Turahirwa's tours and travels in countries like Italy, Dubai, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, and Kenya, and cities like Paris, Napoli, and Brussels, among others.

Social media personality

Turahirwa's social media boasts over 50,000 followers.

The designer is also a transgender male.

