Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

Martha Kemigisha

Moses Turahirwa is a 35-year-old Rwandan fashion designer who was taken into custody after changing the gender on his passport from male to female. The designer, who boasts a high-end clientele that includes President Paul Kagame, is being held on charges of forgery.

Rwandan LGBTQ fashion designer being charged with forgery
Rwandan LGBTQ fashion designer being charged with forgery

Turahirwa was summoned by the Rwanda Bureau of Investigation (RIB) after sharing a picture claiming that the gender section on the passport had been changed.

"Finally officially a woman on my ID. This is fun. Thanks, Kagame," posted Moses Turahirwa, who identifies as "them/she" on social media.

RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told the press, "Turahirwa Moses was summoned by RIB (Rwanda Bureau of Investigation) to explain the source of the fake passport after the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration confirmed that it did not issue the said passport."

Tests showed Turahirwa had used illegal substances/Courtesy
Tests showed Turahirwa had used illegal substances/Courtesy Pulse
New charges were added when tests showed Turahirwa had used illegal substances.

"The use of narcotics has been added to the crimes Turahirwa is accused of after tests by Rwanda's forensic laboratory confirmed that he had illegally consumed cannabis. The investigation will continue during his pre-trial detention," Murangira added.

Kampala fashion tour?

Moses Turahirwa's Instagram showing planned fashion show in Kampala
Moses Turahirwa's Instagram showing planned fashion show in Kampala Pulse
According to Turahirwa's Instagram, the fashion designer conducted a fashion tour in Uganda from Friday, April 28, 2023, until Sunday, April 30, 2023. However, a quick search did not show results that the tour dubbed "#KwandaSeason1PoUpTour Kampala" happened. It is unclear whether this was due to the designer's arrest.

Fashion house CEO

Turahirwa is a former model and founder of the Kigali fashion house Moshions which combines modern apparel with Rwandese cultural roots. The designer had resigned as CEO of Moshions after a scandal involving nude photographs.

Moses Turahirwa charged for forgery/Courtesy
Moses Turahirwa charged for forgery/Courtesy Pulse

Travel

Turahirwa is an avid traveller going by social media. Instagram shows documentaries of Turahirwa's tours and travels in countries like Italy, Dubai, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, and Kenya, and cities like Paris, Napoli, and Brussels, among others.

Social media personality

Turahirwa's social media boasts over 50,000 followers.

The designer is also a transgender male.

Moses Turahirwa recently changed genders/Courtesy
Moses Turahirwa recently changed genders/Courtesy Pulse
Unlike several of its neighbours, Rwanda does not criminalise homosexuality. The country was one of the few African countries that signed a joint UN declaration in 2011 condemning violence against LGBTQ people, abuse and stigma.

