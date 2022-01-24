RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sailors Gang’s Peter Miracle Baby begs his wife to come back home

I love you and I'm missing you, rudi nyumbani toto – Peter Miracle Baby

Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby
Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby

Sailors Gang group member Peter Miracle Baby’s relationship with his wife is on rocks and he is hoping that things will turn around for the better.

In a post shared on Instagram, the Gengetone artiste is begging his wife to get back home. He goes ahead to lament how his wife has denied him time with his friends and even how she scolds him like a baby whenever he does anything wrong.

“Nitaongea ukweli umenikalia saana saaana umenifungia saana ady sipati time na maarif wangu nikidu kitu ya ufala wewe hunikelelesha Kama mtoto,” said Miracle baby's post in part.

The Sailors lead singer mentioned that despite all that he hasn’t found anyone who treats him the way his lover does.

“Lakini wacha nikuambie kitu moja na uniskize kwa makini siku yenye utawai badilisha kuduu ivo wee hunidu tutakosana na nitakusema kwa mum coz nmezunguka Dunia sijawai pata mwenye atanipatia favor yenye umenipea beb nakupenda coz you are two in one una represent my mum na my wife at the same time,” Peter added.

Miracle baby signed off his post with a confession of how he loves and misses his wife.

I love you and am missing you rudi nyumbani toto,” he wrote.

The storm seems to have hit Miracle Baby really fast. In his new year’s post he appreciated the journey he has shared with his wife saying he would always choose her.

“We thank God for life ..365/365 I thank God that we are still together and you've never abandoned me we've been in a lot but if I am asked I would always choose you ,I love you wifey,” Miracle baby noted in the post.

Away from the family issues, On January 6th, Miracle Baby opted to explain the whereabouts of Sailors Gang, after missing in action for sometime.

"World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyang'anywa vitu zetu zote including: account zetu, doo zetu, deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo... But ikanyamaziwa.

"(The whole world watched and witnessed as everything was taken away from us, including: our accounts, our money, and our deals which were worth millions were fought. And everyone knows who did this to us, and no one said a thing.)," the musician lamented.

