Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

In a recent interview, Juma was overwhelmed by emotions while narrating how life has been hard for him and Sailors Gang in the past few years.

“Maisha imekuwa ngumu, tangu nianze Usanii, Maisha imekuwa ngumu mpaka unashindwa kwani vijana kulifanya nini, Kijana akijaribu kujiinua anapigwa, si na Management, si Record label.

(Life has been very hard, since I joined the music industry things have not been easy, you try to come up as an artiste you are pulled down by the management and record labels)”, Qoqos Juma told plug TV while crying.

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Pulse Live Kenya

The musician explained that the record label that signed most Gengetone artistes is responsible for their down fall.

“At the moment we are working individual because of the label, they don’t want us as team. All this Gengetone artistes have been brought down by the record labels and I will not shy away from speaking the truth,” Juma said.

The singer went on to disclose that the only benefit they have ever gotten after being signed under a record label are mobile phones.

“The only benefit is this phone and even this we got it from a Company that had already approached us,” he added.

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Mwalimu Rachel breaks silence on allegations of messing up Sailors Gang

He also pointed out that their former Manager Mwalimu Rachel was a good manager but faulted her for refusing to give out their YouTube Channel when they parted ways.

The star further revealed that they have already reconciled with their former manager Mwalimu Rachel and they are now in talking terms.

“Kenya artistes suffer a lot because the government doesn’t even care about them. We still hang out together but unfortunately we can’t release music as a group,” the singer noted.

Miracle Baby speaks on the Whereabouts of Sailors Gang

In January 2022, Miracle Baby was also at pain explaining what happened to the once vibrant group Sailors Gang.

Sailors Gang's Miracle Baby opens up on his days as a mortuary attendant Pulse Live Kenya

"World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyang'anywa vitu zetu zote including: account zetu, doo zetu, deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo... But ikanyamaziwa.

"(The whole world watched and witnessed as everything was taken away from us, including: our accounts, our money, and our deals which were worth millions were fought. And everyone knows who did this to us, and no one said a thing.)," the musician lamented.