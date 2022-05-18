RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Maisha imekuwa ngumu - said a crying Qoqos Juma

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career
Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career

Sailors Gang group member Qoqos Juma has opened up for the first time – narrating the struggles he has been going through as Kenyan artiste.

Recommended articles

In a recent interview, Juma was overwhelmed by emotions while narrating how life has been hard for him and Sailors Gang in the past few years.

“Maisha imekuwa ngumu, tangu nianze Usanii, Maisha imekuwa ngumu mpaka unashindwa kwani vijana kulifanya nini, Kijana akijaribu kujiinua anapigwa, si na Management, si Record label.

(Life has been very hard, since I joined the music industry things have not been easy, you try to come up as an artiste you are pulled down by the management and record labels)”, Qoqos Juma told plug TV while crying.

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career
Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Pulse Live Kenya

The musician explained that the record label that signed most Gengetone artistes is responsible for their down fall.

“At the moment we are working individual because of the label, they don’t want us as team. All this Gengetone artistes have been brought down by the record labels and I will not shy away from speaking the truth,” Juma said.

The singer went on to disclose that the only benefit they have ever gotten after being signed under a record label are mobile phones.

“The only benefit is this phone and even this we got it from a Company that had already approached us,” he added.

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career
Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Mwalimu Rachel breaks silence on allegations of messing up Sailors Gang

He also pointed out that their former Manager Mwalimu Rachel was a good manager but faulted her for refusing to give out their YouTube Channel when they parted ways.

The star further revealed that they have already reconciled with their former manager Mwalimu Rachel and they are now in talking terms.

“Kenya artistes suffer a lot because the government doesn’t even care about them. We still hang out together but unfortunately we can’t release music as a group,” the singer noted.

In January 2022, Miracle Baby was also at pain explaining what happened to the once vibrant group Sailors Gang.

Sailors Gang
Sailors Gang Sailors Gang's Miracle Baby opens up on his days as a mortuary attendant Pulse Live Kenya

"World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyang'anywa vitu zetu zote including: account zetu, doo zetu, deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo... But ikanyamaziwa.

"(The whole world watched and witnessed as everything was taken away from us, including: our accounts, our money, and our deals which were worth millions were fought. And everyone knows who did this to us, and no one said a thing.)," the musician lamented.

Sailors Gang rose to fame for their street anthems Wamlambez, Wainame, Pekejeng and others. The music group comprised of Peter Miracle Baby, Shalkido, QoqosJuma, Masilver and Lexxy Yung.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Ezekiel Mutua clashes with KECOBO on use of Sauti Sol music in Raila's event

Ezekiel Mutua clashes with KECOBO on use of Sauti Sol music in Raila's event

Kendrick Lamar shooting documentary in Ghana, checkout photos

Kendrick Lamar shooting documentary in Ghana, checkout photos

Copyright Board highlights specific law Raila's Azimio violated in Sauti Sol complaint

Copyright Board highlights specific law Raila's Azimio violated in Sauti Sol complaint

Simple Boy denies getting back with ex Pritty Vishy, says he paid Sh2M dowry elsewhere

Simple Boy denies getting back with ex Pritty Vishy, says he paid Sh2M dowry elsewhere

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Trending

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Nairobi socialite Huddah Monroe and celebrated Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Sauti Sol

Jovial lashes out at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla & Lulu Hassan

Jovial claps back at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Omanyala rejects Huddah Monroe, Kajala's unexpected response to Harmonize & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua, Huddah Monroe, Frida Kajala and Diamond Platnumz