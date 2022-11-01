RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Masia Wambua

The Mugithi maestro is currently on a US musical tour.

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1
Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh. He is currently on a US tour and is celebrating his birthday on November 1

Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh celebrated his birthday on November 1, 2022.

Read Also

As he begins a new year in his life, Samidoh asked God to guide him in his new age by quoting a bible verse that asks for guidance and teaching.

"Another year around the sun. Psalm 25:5: Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long," Samidoh said.

The 32-year-old, who is currently on a tour of the United States, went ahead and thanked two women whom he said have played a critical role in making him the man he is today.

First in the celebration note was his late mother whom he called out by her name, Miriam, saying she nurtured his talent at a young age and that her prayers were now getting answered. He also thanked his father although he did not talk much about him.

Musician Samidoh. His birthday is on November 1
Musician Samidoh. His birthday is on November 1 Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Samidoh, wife Edday celebrate daughter’s graduation with beautiful messages

"To the woman that bore me, Miriam, every day I see your prayers come to fruition, thank you for giving me life and nurturing my talent at a tender age. Daddy, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Samidoh said.

The other woman he mentioned was a politician he identified as Betty M. whom she termed as his compass saying she gives her directions most of the time especially when he finds himself having got off the road.

"My foster mama Senator Betty M. Mum you are my compass always giving me direction when I veer off, live long," he added.

On October 31, the 'Ndiri Mutwe' hitmaker shared a photo of his mother in her prime age, saying she remains his source of inspiration wherever he goes.

Mirriam Wairimu, Samidoh's Mother
Mirriam Wairimu, Samidoh's Mother Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Samidoh responds after fan questioned how he got invited to State House party

"Wherever you are, wherever I will go you will remain my source of inspiration. I am because you were," he wrote.

Some of the states the Mugithi Benga maestro is expected to perform in are Boston Arizona, Kansas, Spokane, Seattle, Los Angeles, Indiana, Atlanta, Ohio, Baltimore, and Texas.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Lupita lands ambassadorial role in diamond mining company

Lupita lands ambassadorial role in diamond mining company

Ex-Jalang'o staffer shares his deplorable life months after being fired [Video]

Ex-Jalang'o staffer shares his deplorable life months after being fired [Video]

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

I'm a billionaire - Rayvanny celebrates after signing new deal with South African company

I'm a billionaire - Rayvanny celebrates after signing new deal with South African company

Babu Owino resumes his online teaching classes

Babu Owino resumes his online teaching classes

Oga Obinna celebrates small wins with new Mercedes Benz

Oga Obinna celebrates small wins with new Mercedes Benz

Trending

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

Dida, real name Winnie Bwire Ndubi says she has been battling cancer

Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

Mbosso and Diamond. Their song Yataniua has been b locked on YouTube

Why Mbosso's song 'Yataniua' featuring Diamond has been blocked from YouTube

Burna Boy

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts