Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

As he begins a new year in his life, Samidoh asked God to guide him in his new age by quoting a bible verse that asks for guidance and teaching.

"Another year around the sun. Psalm 25:5: Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long," Samidoh said.

The 32-year-old, who is currently on a tour of the United States, went ahead and thanked two women whom he said have played a critical role in making him the man he is today.

First in the celebration note was his late mother whom he called out by her name, Miriam, saying she nurtured his talent at a young age and that her prayers were now getting answered. He also thanked his father although he did not talk much about him.

"To the woman that bore me, Miriam, every day I see your prayers come to fruition, thank you for giving me life and nurturing my talent at a tender age. Daddy, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Samidoh said.

The other woman he mentioned was a politician he identified as Betty M. whom she termed as his compass saying she gives her directions most of the time especially when he finds himself having got off the road.

"My foster mama Senator Betty M. Mum you are my compass always giving me direction when I veer off, live long," he added.

On October 31, the 'Ndiri Mutwe' hitmaker shared a photo of his mother in her prime age, saying she remains his source of inspiration wherever he goes.

"Wherever you are, wherever I will go you will remain my source of inspiration. I am because you were," he wrote.