Samidoh gifts KCSE candidates at his former school [Photos]

Masia Wambua

Samidoh is changing the lives of students at his alma mater - Ol jororok Secondary School

Samidoh
Samidoh

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has extended a good gesture to students at his former high school, Ol jororok Secondary School, as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education national examinations draw near.

Samidoh, who is currently on a music tour in the US, sent his friend Moses Marite to deliver his message of encouragement and exam materials to the students.

The 'Ndiri Mutwe' hitmaker says one of the major challenges he faced while at the school was paying his school fees.

This inspired him to make a personal choice to support students who were facing challenges in clearing their fees.

Ol jororok Secondary School students listening to a message from Samidoh
Ol jororok Secondary School students listening to a message from Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

And true to his word, Samidoh said some of the students under his wing are preparing to sit their KCSE exams which officially begin on November 28.

Sponsoring students in Ol jororok Secondary School is among the entertainer's first charity programs, as he looks forward to scaling it to reach more students.

Also in the pipeline is an artist development program to support upcoming musicians, with Samidoh's ultimate goal being to create a foundation.

Some of the materials that Samidoh shared with students from his former school, Ol jororok Secondary School
Some of the materials that Samidoh shared with students from his former school, Ol jororok Secondary School Pulse Live Kenya

"Back in my high school days, my biggest challenge was paying fees, I suffered a lot and hoped that one day when I can afford it, I would help a student or two to pay school fees in the same school that I was in," he said.

Moses Mareta shares some of the materials bought by Samidoh with the students.
Moses Mareta shares some of the materials bought by Samidoh with the students. Pulse Live Kenya

"True to God's mercies I was able to at least do so for a few, and I am glad that 3 of them are candidates this year. Thank you Marite Moses for delivering my message and a few exam materials to students at Ol jororok secondary school while on your mentorship program," he said.

The mugithi maestro who celebrated his birthday on November 1 said the legacy of a man is not what he does for himself but what he does for others.

Masia Wambua
