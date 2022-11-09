RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Amos Robi

Karen Nyamu recently said she was open to have one last child although she did not reveal with who

Karen Nyamu and Sammidoh
Karen Nyamu and Sammidoh

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu has said her baby daddy Samidoh Muchoki is worth fighting for.

Recommended articles

The politician in a question and answer session on her Instagram made the statement after a curious fan asked whether she was in a tangle for the mugithi singer.

“Are you fighting for Samidoh,” the fan asked

“Not really but he's worth fighting for,” Nyamu responded.

The sentiment by Nyamu comes days after she silenced those meddling in her relationship with the Mugithi star.

The mother of three gave her response by sharing a video of a woman diving in a pool with a caption that read:

"Vile mnaingianga kwa relationship za wenyewe hapa kanairo, mungu anawaona. (This is how you poke your nose into other people’s relationships in Nairobi, God is seeing you.)

Senator Karen Nyamu
Senator Karen Nyamu Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How KQ pilots' strike made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

Blogs were excited over Samidoh’s ongoing tour and reported that the Mugithi maestro was allegedly accompanied by a US-based lady.

Speculations on the nature of Samidoh’s relationship with the lady in question who was also present at the musician’s surprise birthday party made headlines for many blogs.

Samidoh set the record straight in what seemed to be a response the claims noting:

"Haha. There will come a day utaambiwa uandike kitu hujaconfirm, uhepe mbio (There will come a day you will be told you write something you haven't confirmed and you will run away."

Karen Nyamu and her daughter
Karen Nyamu and her daughter Karen Nyamu and her daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's classy response to reports of US-based lady 'stealing' Samidoh

Nyamu has also hinted at having one last child to wrap up giving birth although she did not specify when exactly she would have the baby and with who.

“Having a baby in your home is one of life’s biggest blessings. I need one last one nifunge mchezo,” Nyamu wrote on her Instagram stories.

Karen Nyamu has two children with Samidoh. The two welcomed their second child in February 2022.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actor, Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Actor, Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Willis Raburu shows off his transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Willis Raburu shows off his transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Happy 23rd - Arrow Bwoy pens beautiful message to fiancée as she marks her birthday

Happy 23rd - Arrow Bwoy pens beautiful message to fiancée as she marks her birthday

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Trending

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Kenyans on Twitter were drawn to a video which has gone viral, showing siblings confronting their father, whom they caught cheating on their mother.

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]