Samidoh, wife Edday celebrate daughter’s graduation with beautiful messages

The couple took to social media to celebrate their 12-year-old daughter, showering her with love and best wishes.

Edday posted a photo of their daughter in a graduation gown.

"Let your dreams be bigger than your fears, your actions louder than your words, and your faith stronger than your feelings," the mother of three wrote.

Her followers joined in the celebration, wishing her well.

The hit maker also added his voice with a comment on the post.

Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh shared that his daughter’s graduation is a challenge to him, adding that he now needs to pull up his socks and have that end covered.

"Haka kamegraduate mbele yangu aki. I have to pull up my socks now. Congratulations, little mummy." Samidoh wrote.

The couple has weathered the storms of life, sticking together to raise their three children.

The music maestro has two other children with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

Most recently, Edday took to social media with a cryptic message that sent tongues wagging.

Without mentioning names, Edday wrote:

“It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family, then comes a side chick who thinks she is better than the wife, then comes children who suffer because of two selfish people and that’s why suicide in pre-teens and teens has increased."

Samidoh has two children with the politician.