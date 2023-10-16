The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sanaipei Tande's dad passes away after short illness

Fabian Simiyu

Sanaipei Tande & family thrown into mourning after the passing of her father Manasseh Lemaiyian Tande.

Kenyan musician, actor, and media personality, Sanaipei Tande, is grieving the loss of her father, Manasseh Lemaiyian Tande, who passed away on Friday, October 13, following a brief illness.

Mr Tande's family announced his passing through his obituary, where they described him as a remarkable man who had touched the hearts of those around him with his love and kindness.

Sanaipei's father was known for his strength and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family expressed their deep sadness and gratitude for his life, with the hope that his memory will continue to warm their hearts.

Survived by his wife, Lucy, Sanaipei’s brother, Saimi, and two grandchildren, Mr Tande's legacy will live on in the hearts of his family.

He is set to be laid to rest on Thursday, October 19, at the family's residence in Matasia, Kajiado County.

While Sanaipei Tande has yet to publicly comment on her father's passing, she has previously spoken about her close-knit family, which has been a significant support system throughout her life.

In her public talks and media interviews, Sanaipei often described her father as a diligent, hardworking, and honest man who taught her the value of truth.

In a recent speech on the Engage Talk stage, Sanaipei Tande celebrated her father's character, highlighting his upstanding nature, diligence, hard work, and honesty.

She described him as a 'people person' and a father who was both liberal and firm, offering love while maintaining control.

“My father is an upstanding dad and an amazing man, diligent, hardworking and honest. He is a people person,” Sanaipei said.

Sanaipei Tande's father, Mr Manasseh, may no longer be with us, but his legacy of love, strength, and kindness continues to influence and inspire those who knew him.

The Kenyan artist's close-knit family remains a testament to the invaluable support system that has been there for her from day one.

Fabian Simiyu
