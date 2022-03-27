Sandra Dacha on dating Akuku Danger, doctors' warning he wouldn’t survive

“Akuku is my Bae…he is my boyfriend. Now that he is healed, kijana anafaa aende nyumbani, akule na akule ndio apone kabisa. Kijana saizi hakuli vizuri (the guy needs to go home and eat well so that he heals completely. He's not eating well). If you gerrit you gerrit ,” Sandra Dacha joked in a recent interview.

The comedian also confirmed their relationship weeks after being admitted to the ICU earlier in the year.

“Sandra is my baby. Very soon we will do a wedding or post a baby bump so that people can believe we are dating. We have been together for half a year. We are happy,” Akuku confirmed.

Dacha has been instrumental for Akuku as he got admitted to the hospital twice. She updated fans on his hospitalisation and has been conducting a fundraiser to help clear the comedian's medical bills.

“It was not easy, so many nurses and doctors from the United States, Canada and East Africa told me you were not going to make it. They said he (Akuku) was not going to recover from illness because he had heart failure and kidney failure. I cried for four days, he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for seven days and bills had reached Sh2 million,” she recounted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nairobi Cinema fundraiser for Akuku Danger

On Saturday the couple hosted a fundraising comedy event where top Kenyan comedians performed toward the cause.

Those who performed include Captain Otoyo, Eric Omondi, YY Comedian, Jasper Murume, Cartoon Comedian, Eddie Butita, Dr Ofeweneke and DJ Shiti. Over 30 performers had been invited to grace the stage.

Following the fundraiser, both Dacha and Akuku posted a statement extending their thanks to fans and well-wishers who have supported them through the ordeal.

"We've been on a journey, which by now isn't news to whoever is reading this. Our hope was tested, Our faith was tested and above all, our kindness was also put to the test. We take this opportunity to thank everyone who has stood with us during these trying times. you have been kind, loving and generous.

"Today it was our story, and we are lucky to have you to tell it to. Tomorrow it will be someone else's story. We can only ask that you continue to give a helping hand to whoever is out there, that also needs help," they stated.