Sandra Dacha reveals Kenyans raised Sh4.6M for Akuku Danger when he fell ill

Dacha said her boyfriend has not worked since December 2021, leaving him in a tricky financial situation amidst his recurring illness.

Dacha, however, noted that Akuku Danger's health is improving and was praying that they not end up in hospital again.

“Akuku Danger is doing really great we are praying that he doesn’t need to go back to hospital again, he has not worked since December 2021 and now we are in July but we are grateful for everything,” Sandra remarked.

Jua Cali, Akuku Danger, DJ Piera Makena and Dr. Ofweneke. How celebrities Marked April Fool's Day in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

She thanked Kenyans for stretching their hands more than once to help out Akuku Danger whose hospital bills were over the roof.

“I can never thank Kenyans enough, Kenyans are very great people, the first time Akuku Danger fell ill Kenyans raised Sh3.8 million, the second time they raised Sh800,000, its just amazing,” Dacha stated in a recent radio interview.

Dacha affirmed her love for Akuku saying that she is not going to give up on him regardless of how thick things got.

In a recent question and answer session on his Instagram, Akuku said he was getting better and was grateful for the support he was receiving from his fans.

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku Danger who is suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition has been in and out of hospital his recent admission leaving him with a Sh824,000 hospital bill which saw the hospital detain him despite being fit for discharge.