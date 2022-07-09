Actress Sandra Dacha has expressed her gratitude to Kenyans for coming through to help her boyfriend Akuku Danger who had been denied discharge from hospital over pending medical bills.
Sandra Dacha reveals Kenyans raised Sh4.6M for Akuku Danger when he fell ill
Sandra said she was not going to give up on Akuku Danger
Dacha said her boyfriend has not worked since December 2021, leaving him in a tricky financial situation amidst his recurring illness.
Dacha, however, noted that Akuku Danger's health is improving and was praying that they not end up in hospital again.
“Akuku Danger is doing really great we are praying that he doesn’t need to go back to hospital again, he has not worked since December 2021 and now we are in July but we are grateful for everything,” Sandra remarked.
She thanked Kenyans for stretching their hands more than once to help out Akuku Danger whose hospital bills were over the roof.
“I can never thank Kenyans enough, Kenyans are very great people, the first time Akuku Danger fell ill Kenyans raised Sh3.8 million, the second time they raised Sh800,000, its just amazing,” Dacha stated in a recent radio interview.
Dacha affirmed her love for Akuku saying that she is not going to give up on him regardless of how thick things got.
In a recent question and answer session on his Instagram, Akuku said he was getting better and was grateful for the support he was receiving from his fans.
Akuku Danger who is suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition has been in and out of hospital his recent admission leaving him with a Sh824,000 hospital bill which saw the hospital detain him despite being fit for discharge.
Well-wishers and fans of the comedian however came through for the comedian who came through for the comedian securing his discharge.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke