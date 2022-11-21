Sarah Hassan & Nancie Mwai nominated for continental award

Sarah will battle it out with other personalities from across the continent including Anele Mdoda, Nana Akua Addo, Official Doyin, Toke Makinwa, and Allysyn Audu in the category of the most stylish female personality in Africa.

While announcing the good news and recognition by the Abryanz Collection, a fashion line in Uganda, Sarah the 'Just In Time' actor thanked the brand for recognising her.

"Sending you some major good vibes this Monday morning. Huge thank you to Abryanz Styles and Fashion Awards for the nomination. Grateful," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards which considers itself the biggest fashion and stylist event seeks to acknowledge and celebrate African fashion stakeholders on Africa's biggest red carpet in the continent.

Differently, Nancie Mwai has been nominated in the category of the female fashionista of the year where she is expected to battle it out with Hali Oduor, Priscilla Anyabu, Denise Dainty, Diana Eneje, and Chevonne Spirine.

Other competitors in the category but only drawn from a list consisting of Ugandans include Sharne Natukunda, Fifi Parker, Aron Hilson, Katrina Nilzero, and Mbabazi Kim.

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, commonly known as the ASFAs return on December 16, 2022, at Kampala Serena Hotel after a two-year break as a result of the Cvid-19 outbreak.