Sarah Hassan & Nancie Mwai nominated for continental award

Masia Wambua

Winners will be announced during the live Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards show at Kampala Serena Hotel in December.

Sarah Hassan and Nancie Mwai. The two have been nominated in the most styled woman and best fashionista in Africa categories respectively
Kenyan actor Sarah Hassan and content creator Nancie Mwai have been nominated in the category of the most stylish female personality and female fashionista respectively in Africa in a style and fashion awards expected to go down in Uganda.

Sarah will battle it out with other personalities from across the continent including Anele Mdoda, Nana Akua Addo, Official Doyin, Toke Makinwa, and Allysyn Audu in the category of the most stylish female personality in Africa.

While announcing the good news and recognition by the Abryanz Collection, a fashion line in Uganda, Sarah the 'Just In Time' actor thanked the brand for recognising her.

"Sending you some major good vibes this Monday morning. Huge thank you to Abryanz Styles and Fashion Awards for the nomination. Grateful," she said.

Nomination list of the most stylish women in Africa by Abryaza Awards
Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards which considers itself the biggest fashion and stylist event seeks to acknowledge and celebrate African fashion stakeholders on Africa's biggest red carpet in the continent.

Differently, Nancie Mwai has been nominated in the category of the female fashionista of the year where she is expected to battle it out with Hali Oduor, Priscilla Anyabu, Denise Dainty, Diana Eneje, and Chevonne Spirine.

Other competitors in the category but only drawn from a list consisting of Ugandans include Sharne Natukunda, Fifi Parker, Aron Hilson, Katrina Nilzero, and Mbabazi Kim.

List of Female fashionistas where Nancie Mwai has been nominated
The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards, commonly known as the ASFAs return on December 16, 2022, at Kampala Serena Hotel after a two-year break as a result of the Cvid-19 outbreak.

The event is recognized as Africa’s biggest Fashion Awards and red-carpet event, the 8th edition of ASFAs celebrates groundbreaking fashion creatives, influencers, and contributors across Africa and beyond that have shaped the fashion industry through the pandemic, under the theme 'The Awakening'.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
