Sarah Hassan's message to fans as she clocks 1M followers on Instagram

A thankful Ms Hassan shared the good news vie her Instagram handle, with a revelation that she has kicked off the month of March on a good note.

The Zora actress used the application (Instagram) to thank all those who have followed her.

“What a way to start the new month😃🧡🥺 Thank you so much for growing with me❤️🙏🏾🤗Sending you all so much #LoveAndLight and let’s always be kind❤️. Happy new month beautiful people🤗🧡," reads Ms Hassan message to her fans.

Actress Sarah Hassan (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Sarah Hassan’s new milestone, attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and his Insta-family.

In Kenya, actress Lupita Nyong’o tops the list of most followed celebrities with over 9 million followers.

She is followed closly by comedian Eric Omondi, singer Tanasha Donna, Akothee, Bahati, Betty Kyallo, Jalang;o, Size 8, Churchill, Octopizzo, Huddah Monroe, Vera Sidika, Sauti Sol, Willy Paul, Diana Marua, DJ Mo and Otile Brown.

Around the world, Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with as he enjoys a following over 408 million people.

In September 2021, Ronaldo was the most followed man on the photo and video sharing social application, but his numbers have since grown exponentially in a matter of months.

American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the second most-followed human being on Instagram with a total of 315 million followers. She is followed closely by Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi with 309 million followers.

In East Africa, Wasafi Media CEO and singer Diamond Platnumz is the most followed individual with 14.1 million followers.

In the past few years, the Bongo flava artiste who prefers calling himself 'Chibu Dangote' has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned.