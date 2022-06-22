RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sarkodie shares first encounter with Beyoncé, says Ghanaians won't believe him

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, says he was blown away when American superstar, Beyoncé, approached him at the BET Awards in October 2019 at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sarkodie and Beyoncé

As the first recipient of the 'Best International Flow' at the BET, Sarkodie indicated in an interview in South Africa that he never shared the story of his first encounter with Beyoncé because he will be doubted.

"There was a funny story that happened, till date, I haven't had the courage to share it but Ice Prince came to Ghana and shared it. When I come to Ghana and share this story, there is no way they gonna believe me.

"I was sitting at the BET on the aisle and we have Beyoncé and her crew coming and she saw me and stood right in front of where I was sitting and she bowed her head. Obviously, I was thinking it wasn't me and so I was looking behind. Then Ice Prince said that was you and she just shook her head and just walked off. So, when I saw her do this new project with a lot of African artistes, I was like these guys kinda know what is actually happening," he said.

The multiple award-winning rapper made these comments on 'Podcast and Chill with MACG.'

He pointed out that been figured out by the American singer, meant a lot to him.

"I don't want to conclude that Beyoncé knew me but it is not far from that. The more I get into the industry, they know everything that's happening. They don't necessarily speak on it and they don't let you know they see what's happening."

Beyoncé featured a number of African artistes including Ghana's Shatta Wale and Nigeria's Wizkid and Yemi Alade on her 'Black is King' project back in 2020.

