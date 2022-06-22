Sarkodie shares first encounter with Beyoncé, says Ghanaians won’t believe him

"There was a funny story that happened, till date, I haven't had the courage to share it but Ice Prince came to Ghana and shared it. When I come to Ghana and share this story, there is no way they gonna believe me.

"I was sitting at the BET on the aisle and we have Beyoncé and her crew coming and she saw me and stood right in front of where I was sitting and she bowed her head. Obviously, I was thinking it wasn't me and so I was looking behind. Then Ice Prince said that was you and she just shook her head and just walked off. So, when I saw her do this new project with a lot of African artistes, I was like these guys kinda know what is actually happening," he said.

The multiple award-winning rapper made these comments on 'Podcast and Chill with MACG.'

He pointed out that been figured out by the American singer, meant a lot to him.

"I don't want to conclude that Beyoncé knew me but it is not far from that. The more I get into the industry, they know everything that's happening. They don't necessarily speak on it and they don't let you know they see what's happening."