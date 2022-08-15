Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi in celebration after ex-boyfriend lost senate seat

News of Loitiptip losing the seat saw Saumu head to her Instagram where she called for celebration.

"Congratulations to the new Lamu Senator and Women Rep. Mko wapi tuanze kusherekea," Saumu Mbuvi wrote on Instagram.

Loitiptip who was running as independent candidate lost to Joseph Githuku of the Jubilee party who beat six other candidates to emerge the winner of the seat.

Loititip had earlier sought to defend is seat under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket but lost to Francis Mugo Kariuki in the party primaries.

Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Saumu Mbuvi Pulse Live Kenya

Saumu and Lotitip had a rocky relationship which ended with the two parting ways after Saumu accused the senator of being violent.

“He almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” Saumu said after their break in 2021.

The mother of two further said Loitiptip was not taking care of his child clarifying that the two were never married but were just fiancés.

“The man can't even take care of his own child. Anyway, this thing called life... I thank God I was born a hustler."

Outgoing Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Pulse Live Kenya

Anwar on the other hand admitted to physically assaulting Saumu once but attributed their break up to mental issues she was undergoing, something he said all her family and friends were aware of.