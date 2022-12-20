Sauti Sol addresses public uproar over their performance at SolFest

Many attendees of the festival which was held over the weekend at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi decried that the show’s headliners came on stage in the wee hours of the morning at around 3:00 am.

Sauti Sol promised that they would make better arrangements for future concerts.

Sauti Sol performing at Sol Fest Pulse Live Kenya

“We would like to thank and reassure all of our fans that we will plan better next time and invite you all to share what you think should be done right,” read a post by the band.

Solfest Management explained that the show was intended to serve as a platform not just for Sauti Sol and Sol Generation artists, but for a variety of talented African musicians.

The organisers said the number of musical acts that were scheduled to perform contributed to the delays in keeping up with the program.

“Our intention was to put on a spectacular event, ensuring each artist and group received enough time to deliver their very best performances to all fans. We also put more focus on the local talent who were performing, and our international guests.

“We acknowledge that this may have led to some unfortunate delays in keeping the show running in a timely fashion and would like to reassure all our fans and supporters that we will plan better for this in the future,” Solfest management said in a statement.

Among artists that performed at the event include Tanzanian star Harmonize who is performing in the country again in less than a week's time.

Norway-based group Matata gave the fans a live performance of their collaboration 'Oversized T-shirt' from their album 'Super Morio'. Accompanied by great dances, the group also thrilled with other hits such 'Pombe na Kizungu Mingi'.