Boy band, Sauti Sol has explained why they have been forced to cancel their much-anticipated concert dubbed 'Sol Saturday', which was set to go down today.

In a statement, Sauti Sol said they wanted to entertain revelers, but they cannot do so since they cannot assure of their health and safety, which is their biggest priority.

They noted that they had been informed that the event size would not meet the set covid-19 protocols and regulation, and efforts to finding a solution with the promoters were unsuccessful.

Sauti Sol explain why they have been forced to cancel today’s Sol Saturday concert

The statement said that with the current increase in infections and deaths, they could not in clear conscience endanger the lives of Kenyans

Sauti Sol said they would also refund the promoters the full performance fee they had been paid, to facilitate refunds to individuals.

Statement;

“TO OUR FANS

WE REGRET TO INFORM YOU THAT WE SHALL NOT BE PERFORMING AT TODAY’S SCHEDULED “SOL SATURDAY” EVENT. ALTHOUGH WE DEEPLY DESIRE TO GIVE YOU A MARVELOUS SHOW, WE CANNOT IN GOOD CONSCIENCE ASSURE YOUR HEATLTH AND SAFETY WHICH IS OUR HIGHEST PRIORITY.

WE WERE RECENTLY MADE AWARE THAT THE EVENT SIZE DOESN’T COMPLY WITH KENYAN COVID-19 PROTOCOLS AND REGULATIONS. TOGETHER WITH THE PROMOTERS TUKUTANE ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED AND MASSHOUSE GROUP LIMITED, WE TRIED HARD TO MITIGATE THE SITUATION, HOWEVER WE COULD NOT COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON THE BEST WAY FORWARD.

WITH THE RECENT UPTICK IN CONFIRMED INFECTIONS AND DEATHS AROUND THE WORLD WE CANNOT IN GOOD CONSCIENCE RECKLESSLY ENDANGER YOUR WELL BEING.

WE SHALL BE REFUNDING THE PROMOTERS, TUKUTANE ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED AND MASSHOUSE GROUP LIMITED THE FULL PERFORMANCE FEES DULY PAID TO US WITHOUT DELAY SO THAT THEY CAN PROVIDE SWIFT REFUNDS TO YOU.

IT IS DISHEARTENING AND UNFORTUNATE , BUT NECESSARY AND WE HOPE TO APPEAR ON STAGE AGAIN AS SOON AS WE CAN DO SO SAFELY AND RESPONSIBLY. STAY SAFE.

YOURS TRULY,

SAUTI SOL.”