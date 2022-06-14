Sauti Sol inks another lucrative deal [Photos]

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 the band said the partnership will see them promote financial literacy and inclusion among their fans.

“Another one in the bag! We are thrilled to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with the fastest-growing wealth-tech startup Ndovu Tech, to promote financial literacy and drive financial inclusion among our fans in Africa,” read part of the statement from Sauti Sol.

Kenyan Band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

The band also mentioned that they are ready to help their fans achieve financial freedom through the partnership.

“Together with Ndovu, we believe it is crucial to help the fans to achieve financial freedom. There is a need for Africans to work towards ownership, an opportunity that Ndovu provides. To learn more about the platform, visit www.ndovu.co Ndovu app is available on Play Store and the Apple Store,” Sauti Sol said.

Ndovu who are an investment platform that provides easy access to financial markets welcomed Sauti Sol into their family with lots of excitement.

Kenyan Band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

“We can't keep the amazing news to ourselves any longer! Drumrolls please.

“We are proud to announce that Ndovu and @sautisol have officially entered a strategic partnership to promote financial literacy and drive financial inclusion among the youth in Africa,” Ndovu said.

Another Ambassadorial deal by Sauti Sol

In June 2021, Sauti Sol were appointed as the Infinix brand Ambassadors in Kenya, a deal that gave them millions.

“We're stoked to be the newest addition to Infinix family and their first official brand ambassadors Infinix, Kenya. It's official! A new journey begins,” the band announced.

Kenyan Band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

In February 2021, the group again inked another lucrative deal that saw them launch their own brand of ear pods dubbed PaceSol in partnership with Keep It Pace Africa.