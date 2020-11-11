Nigerian Superstar David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has released the list of tracks and artistes featured on his upcoming Album “A Better Time” and Kenya is well represented.

Going by the Album cover, Kenya’s Boy Band Sauti Sol will be representing the East Africa region on the Album through a special collaboration dubbed "On May Way". Commenting on the feature, Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime said; “We Made Classic”.

The 17-track Album has also enlisted other big names in the music industry; among them America Rapper Nicki Minaj who has been featured on track number 4 called "Holy Grounds".

Sauti Sol, Nicki Minaj & Chris Brown featured in Davido upcoming Album 'A Better Time'

RnB singer Chris Brown and rapper Young Thug have also been featured on on the Album through “Shopping Spree”.

Another America rapper on the Album is Lil Baby for the song So Crazy that has already been was released. The album will be out on Friday.

“I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT ! 👶🏽🎤😈 🦁 💣” wrote Davido.

Davido

African Stars

This is Davido's third studio Album. Other African stars featured on the Album include; Mayorkun, Mugeez, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Ckay and Bella Shmurda.

In a previous Interview, the So Crazy maker disclosed that he had not planned to dropped an Album in 2020, but when Corona happened he decided to hit the studio and make good music.

“When our tour got canceled due to COVID, I got back in the studio, and funny enough, I was making better music than I had previously dropped, and we just kept goin. Before I knew it I had 20 songs in the studio, all done and recorded and finished. Then I was like, ‘Should I just put it out?” Davido told Rolling Stone.

A BETTER TIME TRACKLIST

1. “FEM”

2. “Jowo”

3. “Something Fishy”

4. “Holy Ground” feat. Nicki Minaj

5. “Heaven”

6. “Very Special”

7. “The Best” feat. Mayorkun

8. “Shopping Spree” feat. Chris Brown and Young Thug

9. “Sunlight”

10. “Tanana”

11. “Mebe” feat. Mugeez

12. “La La” feat. CKay

13. “So Crazy” feat. Lil Baby

14. “Birthday Cake” feat. Hit-Boy and Nas

15. “I Got a Friend” feat. Mayorkun & Sho Madjozi

16. “Fade” feat. Bella Shmurda

17. “On My Way” feat. Sauti Sol