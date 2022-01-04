Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artistes should be paid for shows

According to the funnyman, all artistes booked for shows must be paid 75% of the agreed amount in advance and the remaining 25% on the day of the event.

He went on to list a number of A-list artistes who should never be paid less than Sh600, 000 per show.

Tough Conditions

“Please be notified that this year I will personally scrutinise every detail of every event!!! I want to know how much artists are paid. I want to ensure that every artist is paid 70 percent of their money prior and 25 percent on the day of the event before the event. Every a list artist must be paid not less than ksh 600,000. By A list I mean the following.

“Nadia Mukami - KSH 600,000

Khaligraph Jones 1.5 MILLION

Otile Brown - KSH 1.5 MILLION

Nyashinski - KSH 1.5 MILLION

Sauti sol - KSH 2.8 MILLION,” reads Omondi’s post in part.

He added that all B-list artiste should be paid Sh450, 000 and above per show, giving an example of young rapper and Gengetone star Trio Mio.

B-Lisit Artistes

“All the b list artist must be paid not less than ksh 450,000. i.e Ethic, Trio Mio etc. All events must be headlined by a Kenyan artist whether Beyoncé is performing or not!!!

Security must be provided for all artist. A world class backstage for all artist is non negotiable,” he added.