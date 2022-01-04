RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artistes should be paid for shows

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Sauti Sol Sh2.8M, Otile Sh1.5 - Omondi sets tough conditions for promoters

Luku ni moto- Eric Omondi
Luku ni moto- Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi has unleashed tough conditions that promoters and event organizers must adhere to in 2022 when organizing shows or concerts

Recommended articles

According to the funnyman, all artistes booked for shows must be paid 75% of the agreed amount in advance and the remaining 25% on the day of the event.

He went on to list a number of A-list artistes who should never be paid less than Sh600, 000 per show.

Zuchu and Eric Omondi
Zuchu and Eric Omondi Zuchu and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Tough Conditions

“Please be notified that this year I will personally scrutinise every detail of every event!!! I want to know how much artists are paid. I want to ensure that every artist is paid 70 percent of their money prior and 25 percent on the day of the event before the event. Every a list artist must be paid not less than ksh 600,000. By A list I mean the following.

“Nadia Mukami - KSH 600,000

Khaligraph Jones 1.5 MILLION

Otile Brown - KSH 1.5 MILLION

Nyashinski - KSH 1.5 MILLION

Sauti sol - KSH 2.8 MILLION,” reads Omondi’s post in part.

He added that all B-list artiste should be paid Sh450, 000 and above per show, giving an example of young rapper and Gengetone star Trio Mio.

Also Read: Eric Omondi speaks after being linked to Bien's stolen items [Video]

B-Lisit Artistes

“All the b list artist must be paid not less than ksh 450,000. i.e Ethic, Trio Mio etc. All events must be headlined by a Kenyan artist whether Beyoncé is performing or not!!!

Security must be provided for all artist. A world class backstage for all artist is non negotiable,” he added.

In the recent past, Omondi has been championing for 75% of local music to be played on both radio and TV stations. He also promised to ensure that Kenyan acts perform last at all events being headlined by international artistes.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artistes should be paid for shows

Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artistes should be paid for shows

Mwalim Churchill reveals unknown details about Akuku Danger's illness

Mwalim Churchill reveals unknown details about Akuku Danger's illness

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Otile Brown becomes 1st Kenyan artiste to clock 1 million subscribers

Diamond gifts his mother $48,000 (Ksh5.4M) chain [Screenshot]

Diamond gifts his mother $48,000 (Ksh5.4M) chain [Screenshot]

Eric Omondi speaks after being linked to Bien's stolen items [Video]

Eric Omondi speaks after being linked to Bien's stolen items [Video]

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Trending

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

#TBT photos of fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah Monroe

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsch Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables