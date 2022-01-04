Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artistes should be paid for shows

Comedian Eric Omondi has unleashed tough conditions that promoters and event organizers must adhere to in 2022 when organizing shows or concerts
According to the funnyman, all artistes booked for shows must be paid 75% of the agreed amount in advance and the remaining 25% on the day of the event.
He went on to list a number of A-list artistes who should never be paid less than Sh600, 000 per show.
“Please be notified that this year I will personally scrutinise every detail of every event!!! I want to know how much artists are paid. I want to ensure that every artist is paid 70 percent of their money prior and 25 percent on the day of the event before the event. Every a list artist must be paid not less than ksh 600,000. By A list I mean the following.
“Nadia Mukami - KSH 600,000
Khaligraph Jones 1.5 MILLION
Otile Brown - KSH 1.5 MILLION
Nyashinski - KSH 1.5 MILLION
Sauti sol - KSH 2.8 MILLION,” reads Omondi’s post in part.
He added that all B-list artiste should be paid Sh450, 000 and above per show, giving an example of young rapper and Gengetone star Trio Mio.
“All the b list artist must be paid not less than ksh 450,000. i.e Ethic, Trio Mio etc. All events must be headlined by a Kenyan artist whether Beyoncé is performing or not!!!
Security must be provided for all artist. A world class backstage for all artist is non negotiable,” he added.
In the recent past, Omondi has been championing for 75% of local music to be played on both radio and TV stations. He also promised to ensure that Kenyan acts perform last at all events being headlined by international artistes.
