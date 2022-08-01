Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own club in Nairobi [Photos]

The new club is located in the outskirts of Nairobi – at the first floor of the newly launched The Imaara Mall. The Club is tactfully located at the intersection of Mombasa Road and the entrance into the vast and populous Imara Daima Estate.

Over the weekend, Bien with a few of his friends were at the club for its official launch, plus the premiere of his new single ‘Inauma’ that has been ruling the airwaves since being released on different streaming platforms.

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the notable figures that were spotted at The Manhattan on Sunday are Comedian Eric Omondi, Makena Njeri, Eugene Mbugua, MC Antonio, Chiki Kuruka (Bien’s wife), Comedian Eddie Butita, Comedian Nick BigFish, Comedian Carlos Experience among others.

Bien used his social media pages to alert his fans that he was making a special appearance at The Manhattan and they should pull up for good vibes and good music as they enjoy their favorite drink and food.

The musician has joined other celebrities who also own night clubs and restaurants in Nairobi and other towns.

Sonko's new multi-million club in Mombasa

In January, former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko also launched a multi-million club in Mombasa County.

The club, dubbed VIP Volume Club is located in the coastal city’s Shanzu area. The establishment borrows a lot of its interior decor inspirations from Sonko’s luxurious Mua Hills Home in Machakos.

From golden lion statues to golden lavatories, VIP Volume Club is expected to live up to its name and with a selection over 1,947 different types of liquor.

Jalango and Wife Launch own Restaruant in CBD

In April 2022, former radio host Jalang’o and his wife Amina Chao also ventured into the world of business with the lunch of their own restaurant dubbed Wapek Delicacies.

“We have officially opened Wapek Delicacies. Karibu! You can access Wapek from Mama Ngina St, opposite International house. You can also access using the entrance on Kaunda St , next to Queensway Hse. Wapek Delicacies is on the 1st Floor,” read a post on Jalang’o’s Instagram page.

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Before that, Jalang’o's close friend and former colleague, Alex Mwakideu had also opened his own restaurant ‘Pampered Village’ located in Kitengela, on the outskirts of Nairobi County.