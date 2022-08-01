RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own club in Nairobi [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Comedian Eric Omondi, Eugene Mbugua, Makena Njeri & Chiki Kuruka graced the launch of the club

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]

Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza has ventured into the world of business – opening his own night Club called ‘The Manhattan’.

Recommended articles

The new club is located in the outskirts of Nairobi – at the first floor of the newly launched The Imaara Mall. The Club is tactfully located at the intersection of Mombasa Road and the entrance into the vast and populous Imara Daima Estate.

Over the weekend, Bien with a few of his friends were at the club for its official launch, plus the premiere of his new single ‘Inauma’ that has been ruling the airwaves since being released on different streaming platforms.

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol's Bien breaks down how he will spend his Sh50 million

Some of the notable figures that were spotted at The Manhattan on Sunday are Comedian Eric Omondi, Makena Njeri, Eugene Mbugua, MC Antonio, Chiki Kuruka (Bien’s wife), Comedian Eddie Butita, Comedian Nick BigFish, Comedian Carlos Experience among others.

Bien used his social media pages to alert his fans that he was making a special appearance at The Manhattan and they should pull up for good vibes and good music as they enjoy their favorite drink and food.

The musician has joined other celebrities who also own night clubs and restaurants in Nairobi and other towns.

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos]
Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own night Club in Nairobi [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

In January, former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko also launched a multi-million club in Mombasa County.

The club, dubbed VIP Volume Club is located in the coastal city’s Shanzu area. The establishment borrows a lot of its interior decor inspirations from Sonko’s luxurious Mua Hills Home in Machakos.

VIP Volume Club in Mombasa
VIP Volume Club in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

From golden lion statues to golden lavatories, VIP Volume Club is expected to live up to its name and with a selection over 1,947 different types of liquor.

In April 2022, former radio host Jalang’o and his wife Amina Chao also ventured into the world of business with the lunch of their own restaurant dubbed Wapek Delicacies.

“We have officially opened Wapek Delicacies. Karibu! You can access Wapek from Mama Ngina St, opposite International house. You can also access using the entrance on Kaunda St , next to Queensway Hse. Wapek Delicacies is on the 1st Floor,” read a post on Jalang’o’s Instagram page.

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]
Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video] Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Before that, Jalang’o's close friend and former colleague, Alex Mwakideu had also opened his own restaurant ‘Pampered Village’ located in Kitengela, on the outskirts of Nairobi County.

Pampered Village is located next to another of Mwakideu's business facilities, a car wash also bearing the ‘Pampered’ brand name which he opened in 2021.

READ: Alex Mwakideu unveils own restaurant named Pampered Village [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own club in Nairobi [Photos]

Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own club in Nairobi [Photos]

Mejja forced to cancel performance in Australia after voice loss

Mejja forced to cancel performance in Australia after voice loss

David Moya shares details of his newly opened spa in Kilimani [Video]

David Moya shares details of his newly opened spa in Kilimani [Video]

Tiwa Savage defies the rain, fires up Kampala with a thrilling performance

Tiwa Savage defies the rain, fires up Kampala with a thrilling performance

Nick Mutuma speaks amid reports of break up with Bridget Shighadi

Nick Mutuma speaks amid reports of break up with Bridget Shighadi

I have a big heart for single mothers - Jamal Rohosafi says on marrying a woman with kids

I have a big heart for single mothers - Jamal Rohosafi says on marrying a woman with kids

Diana Marua & family appointed ambassadors, Tanasha Donna confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua & family appointed ambassadors, Tanasha Donna confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

Trending

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her four kids

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy

Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Vesha Shailan

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

Actress Mishi Dora