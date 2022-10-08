Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Mailu sensationally claimed that he funded Mungai Eve only for the her to dump him as her fortunes and fame grew, and claimed to be a GSU officer in the video.

Following the arrest of the fake GSU officer, Bien placed the blame squarely on Eric Omondi, asserting that it is a result of the self-declared president of comedy in Africa’s efforts encouraging people to use clout and gimmicks and theatrics to push their content.

Commenting on Mailu’s arrest, Bien said that "This guy is a disciple of Eric Omondi."

He noted that the approach preferred by Eric Omondi can only result in real people getting hurt and cannot build one’s career.

"This is what happens when you consistently push the agenda of empty showbiz and gimmicks. Real people get hurt."

Eve Mungai takes action

In the wake of the video which went viral on social media, Mungai Eve took legal action with Mailu arrested and detained at Kileleshwa police station for processing and arraignment in court.

"The video has serious untruth and defamatory statements. My client has made her brand through hard work and she feels whoever wants to jeopardize that must face the law.” Mungai Eve’s lawyer said.

"The accused is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, defamation He has no record of the things he has accused my client of.

"We have confiscated his equipment they will undergo forensic tests as he awaits his appeal on Monday." Added the advocate.

