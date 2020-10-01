Boy Band, Sauti Sol’s guitarist Polycarp Otieno popularly known as Fancy Fingers and his wife Amanda aka Lady Mandy have welcomed their first child.

The news of the coming of their first child was announced by Fancy Fingers, who shared a picture of his wife’s legs and the baby’s legs.

He then captioned the photo with a response to those who have been asking how the two were doing, noting that they are doing great.

“For all those asking how Baby O and Mama O are doing, wako feet tu sana! 😍😍” wrote Fancy Fingers.

Lady Mandy also shared the same picture, but only on her insta-stories.

Upon receiving the news, fans and other celebrities flooded their comment section, sending the two congratulatory messages for becoming parents. Others welcomed Polycarp into fatherhood.

