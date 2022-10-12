Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Taking to social media, the singer termed Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12 as the worst days of her life after an invitation turned into what she termed as a war.

Recently, Akothee hinted that she was planning a wedding and that she wanted to do it locally although her fiancé Mr. Schweizer wanted to have it done outside the country and the wedding seems to be the point of contention.

"Yesterday and today have been the worst day of my life. And these are the reasons I keep of families, family gatherings, and family WhatsApp groups. I do my things on my own, and just invite them as guests. Allow me to collect myself. I am shocked beyond words, I cannot even function," wrote Akothee.

"A simple date has turned into a family war, name droppings, and phone calls all over, I only meant well. I was super excited about this news and wanted to share it with you. All I expected from you was simply(Congratulations, date saved)," she added.

Just as it is with some wedding plans where family members and friends are allowed to make contributions, the family members of Akothee seem to have misinterpreted the invitation.

According to the singer, some of them engaged her in a manner that did not sink well with her hence the uproar on her social media.

"Hey, family I just asked you to save the date on your calendar. Sasa vita ni ya Nini? Hakuna mtu amewaambia mchange (why all this fight. No one has asked you to contribute) Hakuna mtu amewaita committee! Hakuna mtu amewa add kwa preparation group," she added.

She went ahead to compare how the white people do their stuff as they try to avoid the last-minute rush she hinted at the possible date of the wedding and even asked the family members to forget about the invite.

"White people operate differently, no last minute, They do their things early, we equally have an invite for October 2023 and it's not a shock. Eeee poleni Basi (sorry) I don't know how to unsend this thing and delete this thing haki. I swear to my five kids, I have never regretted this much. Please delete and forget it. If I didn't invite you, you would have said as usual," she said.

Akothee unveils new boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of five was undoubtedly angered by the negative approach the family had after she invited them to the event.