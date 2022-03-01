RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Ladies compliment Sean on his short hair look

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]
Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]

YouTuber and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki has opted to switch up his look by cutting off his dreadlocks and a section of his fans can’t keep calm.

Recommended articles

For the longest time since coming into the limelight, Sean has maintained his deadlocks as his signature look but that has officially changed.

A short video shared on his Instagram handle, which enjoys a following of 128K followers, captured the transition from his shoulder-length 'locs' to his now crew cut.

The digital content creator has promised to share what prompted him to do away with his dreadlocks at a later date.

Also Read: I don’t want Kids- Sean Andrew speaks on settling down and starting family

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]
Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video] This world has attacked me, tried to tarnish my name down – Betty Kyallo on how she deals with Negativity Pulse Live Kenya

“How do you like my new look? I’ll tell you the full story tomorrow,” shared Sean Andrew.

Reactions after Sean Andrew cut his dreadlocks

martinkimathi_ Fresh🔥

shaqtheyungin Fire my G🔥🔥

iggy_lyna Oh wow!!!!

itskeandre92_ This took me back to Highschool fam #digsinarchives

kingtabbytabz ❤️❤️❤️😍looks good

connie.kuria Looking way younger 😍

shey_chabi 😢😮😍I dunno how to feel🔥

wambui4029 😍😍😍😍 so fresh. Looking so fine

jheneqofficial_12 Daaaaammnnnn.you look great

bron_leigh_ Sean freaking Andrew 😍😍😍 you finally did it

_.wachira.__ Oh wow! 🔥 that was a change! Still works! 🙌🏾

Sean Andrew is the grandson of Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki and has been making his money from social media as an influencer working with top brands in Kenya in addition to careers as a model and an actor.

We were introduced to Sean Kibaki during the requiem mass for former First Lady Lucy Kibaki at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi. When Sean took to the podium to pay a tribute to the former First Lady, the ladies could not help but marvel at how 'hot' he looked.

In 2017, he was again in the spotlight after breaking up with his then-girlfriend and vlogger Elodie Zone.

Also Read: Betty Kyallo & family star in new Yallo leather film alongside Sean Andrew [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gukena FM’s MC Kajim's advice to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals

Gukena FM’s MC Kajim's advice to youth after landing 2 ambassadorial deals

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]

Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

Trending

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana Bahati leaning against Prado TX gift from her hubby Kevin Bahati

NRG presenter Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

NRG’s Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)