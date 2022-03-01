Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]

For the longest time since coming into the limelight, Sean has maintained his deadlocks as his signature look but that has officially changed.

A short video shared on his Instagram handle, which enjoys a following of 128K followers, captured the transition from his shoulder-length 'locs' to his now crew cut.

The digital content creator has promised to share what prompted him to do away with his dreadlocks at a later date.

“How do you like my new look? I’ll tell you the full story tomorrow,” shared Sean Andrew.

Reactions after Sean Andrew cut his dreadlocks

shaqtheyungin Fire my G🔥🔥

itskeandre92_ This took me back to Highschool fam #digsinarchives

kingtabbytabz ❤️❤️❤️😍looks good

connie.kuria Looking way younger 😍

shey_chabi 😢😮😍I dunno how to feel🔥

wambui4029 😍😍😍😍 so fresh. Looking so fine

jheneqofficial_12 Daaaaammnnnn.you look great

bron_leigh_ Sean freaking Andrew 😍😍😍 you finally did it

_.wachira.__ Oh wow! 🔥 that was a change! Still works! 🙌🏾

Sean Andrew is the grandson of Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki and has been making his money from social media as an influencer working with top brands in Kenya in addition to careers as a model and an actor.

We were introduced to Sean Kibaki during the requiem mass for former First Lady Lucy Kibaki at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi. When Sean took to the podium to pay a tribute to the former First Lady, the ladies could not help but marvel at how 'hot' he looked.