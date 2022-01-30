RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Search for Jalango's replacement, Diamond-Zuchu in love, Simple Boy single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Miriam Mwende

#PulseUhondoMtaani - Obinna or Ofweneke, who will replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100?

Here is your weekly roundup of all the top trending entertainment stories that got people talking.

So, let’s get down to the business of the day:-

Obina or Ofweneke, who will replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100?

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna

Fans of Kiss 100's morning show have been kept guessing over who could likely replace Jalang'o on the station’s breakfast show.

The popular morning duo of Kamene Goro and Jalang'o surprised listeners with guest co-host, comedian Dr Ofweneke on January 25.

Two days later, fans were left confused after comedian Oga Obinna joined Kamene Goro and Jalango for the show, despite an earlier announcement which had indicated Ofweneke would co-host until January 28.

Sauti Sol’s Bien announces plans to quit 'jaba' & other substances

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza
Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza

Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza has made a bold confession on his plans to quit substance abuse, as he strives to become a better person in 2022.

Hinting that his notable presence online is likely to dwindle, the Mbwe Mbwe hit-maker opined that the internet may be a toxic place.

He noted that he does not expect the journey to be easy and he is prepared to walk the talk.

"I am even considering quitting jaba and other substances. It won't be easy but the Lord is with me. Let me see my true fans in the comments below,” he added.

Diamond & Zuchu have been dating for 1 month now - Wasafi presenter claims

Zuchu comes clean on rumoured relationship with her boss Diamond Platnumz
Zuchu comes clean on rumoured relationship with her boss Diamond Platnumz

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

