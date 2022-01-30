Search for Jalango's replacement, Diamond-Zuchu in love, Simple Boy single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day:-

Fans of Kiss 100's morning show have been kept guessing over who could likely replace Jalang'o on the station’s breakfast show.

The popular morning duo of Kamene Goro and Jalang'o surprised listeners with guest co-host, comedian Dr Ofweneke on January 25.

Two days later, fans were left confused after comedian Oga Obinna joined Kamene Goro and Jalango for the show, despite an earlier announcement which had indicated Ofweneke would co-host until January 28.

Sauti Sol’s Bien announces plans to quit 'jaba' & other substances

Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza has made a bold confession on his plans to quit substance abuse, as he strives to become a better person in 2022.

Hinting that his notable presence online is likely to dwindle, the Mbwe Mbwe hit-maker opined that the internet may be a toxic place.

He noted that he does not expect the journey to be easy and he is prepared to walk the talk.

"I am even considering quitting jaba and other substances. It won't be easy but the Lord is with me. Let me see my true fans in the comments below,” he added.

Diamond & Zuchu have been dating for 1 month now - Wasafi presenter claims

Wasafi FM presenter Juma Lokole has come out to claim that singer Diamond Platnumz has been dating with his signee Zuchu for the last one month.

Speaking on Wasafi FM Juma, a close friend of Chibu Dangote, disclosed that the two have been keeping things under wraps, but he can confidently report that they are an item.

I turned down Sh70K contract & felt proud of myself - Eddie Butita opens up

Eddie Butita is on Netflix directing the Swahili Version of Upshaws Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian Eddie Butita has narrated how he was forced to turn down a job offer worth Sh70, 000 per month, despite toiling for almost two years to get it.

According to Butita he was offered a job by a leading Kenyan radio station (name withheld), but he had to rejected it after waiting for almost two years.

Ladies, Stivo Simple Boy now single, and up for grabs

The week has seen two major pre-Valentine's, celebrity breakups and Kibera star Stivo Simple Boy has been one of the victims claimed.

Kenyan musical sensation Otile Brown also confirmed breaking up with his Ethiopian girlfriend Nabbayet, aka Nabbi.

I attempted suicide twice - Obinna reveals as he gifts himself brand new car

Celebrated Kenyan comedian Oga Obinna is on a mission to expand his parking lot after gifting himself a brand new Toyota Lexus RX450H.

The comedian also revealed that he has attempted suicide twice when things were not working out for him, something he says he will never advocate for again.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

Eve took to Instagram to share the milestone, expressing her joy and terming it as an achievement she never thought she could have achieved.

“Meet our first baby, we did it my love. I thank God for the far He has brought us I never knew at this time we would be here but through his favour and mercy we’ve made it! I can’t believe we finally own a car glory to almighty Lord to many more wins together hunny and always remember we are in it to win it!” Eve said in part.

On January 27, 2022 the former news anchor introduced her new bae to the world, in a photo posted on her social media.

However, the picture shared was captured strategically on the beach and with a sunset in the background only painting a silhouette of Chebet and her new lover locked in a kiss.

Display of affluence as Rev Lucy Natasha and fiancé host traditional wedding [Photos]

Following their engagement in November 2021, Reverend Lucy Natasha and her fiancé Prophet Stanley Carmel hosted a traditional wedding ceremony on January 29, 2022.

Muthoni Drummer Queen & boyfriend Musa welcome newborn, his name is Manjano

Kenyan rapper, drummer and cultural entrepreneur Muthoni Drummer Queen and her boyfriend Musa Omusi have welcomed a new born baby into their young family.

Muthoni and Musa have named their bundle of joy Manjano Ndonga Musosi, Ndoga being the name of Muthoni’s late father, while Musosi is a combination of three of their names (Musa Omusi x Muthoni).