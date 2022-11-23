RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Amos Robi

Nyamu has been on the trend the last couple of days over her relationship with singer Samidoh who is the US

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu has no chills for those meddling in her personal affairs

Recommended articles

Nyamu’s public love life has seen her become the talk of town and for some of her fans, all moments are meant to talk about that her love affairs.

In a recent post, where the senator had posed with fellow lawmakers she turned off a follower who posed a comment that did not sit well with Nyamu forcing her to hit back at the followers.

The fan identified as Jaylo Njeri questioned why Nyamu was not pursuing fellow members of parliament and instead going for already married men with families.

“Why do you pursue men like this of your class and instead going to wreck another woman who is bringing up a family,” the fan said.

Karen and colleague Senators
Karen and colleague Senators Karen and colleague Senators Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I’m not interested in marrying Samidoh - Karen Nyamu on why he doesn’t post her

In response, Nyamu said being in parliament was not a qualification of being classy.

“Such mediocrity about class. Just because they are in parliament you assume they are more classy. We are in that family together and we will build it together. You continue pursuing your fictional class,” Nyamu fired back.

The senator and her baby daddy singer Samidoh Muchoki have in the past few weeks over their relationship.

Nyamu recently revealed she was not interested in marrying Samidoh despite having two children together. Nyamu further said she Samidoh kept her off his social media because she respects her wife.

Samidoh
Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

“He's a gentleman and a very considerate man. He knows it will hurt the first lady (Edday). She deserves respect,” Nyamu said.

Samidoh has been on a tour at the United State for the past one month.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Mama Dangote reveals woman Diamond is now dating

Mama Dangote reveals woman Diamond is now dating

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

When Chameleone ‘begged’ to give Bebe’s son collabo

When Chameleone ‘begged’ to give Bebe’s son collabo

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

Trending

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant dubbed The Summer House in Nairobi on November 18, 2022

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

Dj Cuppy x Taylor

Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch

Tanzanian superstar, Zuchu in an interview during her ongoing tour in the USA with a series of shows lined up

Nobody prepares you for this - Zuchu in tears as first show in America fails